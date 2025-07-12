Weekly review calendar week 28 – 2025

Shortly after the launch of the first Solana ETF in the US, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also approved the conversion of the Grayscale Large Cap Fund (GDLC) into an ETF. The fund tracks Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Cardano. With approximately USD 800 million in assets under management, GDLC would be the first ETF offering exposure to both XRP and ADA. However, public trading has not yet been permitted. While the SEC approved the conversion, it emphasized that trading may only begin at a later date. The agency might want to greenlight single-asset ETFs before allowing multi-asset products. Still, the decision signals an impending wave of new crypto ETFs in the US.