FDIC allows banks to engage in crypto activities without prior approval

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) recently changed its guidelines, now allowing banks to engage in crypto-related activities without prior approval-provided they adequately mitigate the associated risks.

Previously, banks were required to obtain explicit approval from the FDIC before entering into crypto-related business. This requirement often led to delays and prevented many institutions from entering the cryptocurrency market. Under the new guideline, banks can now independently decide whether and how to engage in this space, as long as they demonstrate solid risk management practices. This is likely to encourage some institutions to enter the market.

end of operation choke point 2.0

Travis Hill, the acting chairman of the FDIC, called the previous approach flawed and emphasized the need for a new strategy. This change is expected to pave the way for deeper integration of cryptocurrencies into traditional financial services. Banks may now begin offering services such as cryptocurrency custody or processing transactions in digital assets.

This decision aligns with the crypto-friendly stance of the US government under President Donald Trump. The administration has taken several steps to promote the integration of cryptocurrencies into the traditional financial system, including appointing digital asset advocates to key positions and forming task forces to support the industry.

With regulatory barriers easing, more banks and financial institutions are expected to enter the cryptocurrency market. The so-called Operation Choke Point 2.0 a legally questionable campaign against the industry-had prevented this under President Biden. The FDIC also played a key role in that campaign.

political context

With the new FDIC regulation, doing crypto business becomes significantly easier for financial institutions. Banks now have the opportunity to develop innovative financial products, including crypto savings accounts, blockchain-based payment systems, and tokenized assets. This could not only create new revenue streams for banks but also boost institutional investor confidence in the crypto sector.

Stablecoins, in particular, stand to benefit from this decision, as banks can now issue and manage them directly without having to worry about lengthy approval processes. Experts also expect that legacy banks like JPMorgan and Citibank will increasingly integrate blockchain technologies into their business models to remain competitive.