SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual futures trade at USD 2.2 trillion

SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual futures on crypto venues traded at around USD 174 at the Nasdaq open, roughly 29% above the IPO reference price of USD 135. That signal therefore implied a valuation of more than USD 2.2 trillion before a single SPCX share officially changed hands.

Such pre-IPO perpetual futures are cash-settled derivatives that let investors bet on the future price of a company not yet listed on a stock exchange, without any claim on the actual share. They differ from traditional "when-issued" markets because they trade around the clock and stay open to a global audience, not only to members of an underwriting syndicate. The first SpaceX crypto instrument launched back in April 2026, more than two months before the Nasdaq debut. By the start of trading, moreover, six large centralized exchanges had launched their own SPCX contracts. Binance alone held around 60% of all pre-IPO perp activity. In total, open interest on the trading day stood at USD 208 million, while the 24-hour volume in the leading instrument reached USD 143 million. Furthermore, SpaceX and OpenAI together account for roughly 90% of all pre-IPO derivative activity on crypto venues.

Six exchanges, one price signal: how the crypto market prices SpaceX

This market did not emerge spontaneously. Instead, it built up over two months in clear steps. First, BingX set the earliest marker in April 2026 with a VNTL tracking token. OKX followed in May with USDT-settled pre-market futures. A few days later, Trade.xyz launched the SPCX perpetual on Hyperliquid at a reference price of around USD 150. Binance opened its own product shortly afterward and gathered a cumulative volume of about USD 280 million by the end of May. On four of seven days, daily volume each exceeded USD 100 million. Bitget added a product with fivefold leverage, before Coinbase and Kraken followed in early June.

Price action also demonstrated genuine discovery dynamics rather than mere hype. In mid-May, the Hyperliquid contract reached a high of around USD 216 to 230, which corresponded to an implied premium of about 60% over the later IPO price. A correction followed. On 10 June, the instrument traded at around USD 157, 27% below the high. At the start of trading, the perp price finally recovered to about USD 174. This swing therefore points to real market forces, not just one-sided euphoria.

Strong demand in the shadow market mirrored the response to the regular offering. The IPO was roughly four times oversubscribed, and total investor interest exceeded USD 250 billion. Consequently, this liquidity wave explains why the crypto contracts attracted enough volume at all to generate a robust price signal.

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SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual futures, dShares and prediction markets

The perpetual futures form the first and most liquid layer. They offer round-the-clock price discovery as well as leverage, yet grant no claim on SpaceX equity and face jurisdictional restrictions depending on the platform. They thus diverge sharply from traditional when-issued markets, which remain reserved for institutional insiders. For investors, this means open access to price discovery, however without the rights of a true shareholder.

Dinari's dShares form a structurally different category. These tokens carry full backing as well as dividend, corporate-action and voting rights, unlike the synthetic perpetuals. In June 2026, the provider listed SpaceX ($SPCXD) as the first tokenized US stock on Hyperliquid HyperCore. At the same time, the platform reports a cumulative trading volume across all assets of more than USD 2.9 trillion, which underscores the depth of the liquidity pool.

As a third layer, prediction markets deliver not prices but probabilities. On Polymarket, the implied probability of a closing valuation above USD 2 trillion on the first trading day ranged between 64 and 69% depending on the data source, while for a close above USD 1.8 trillion it stood at 84%. Kalshi runs comparable event markets. Polymarket and Ventuals likewise assigned SpaceX an implied valuation in the range of around USD 2 trillion. As a result, these markets complement the perpetuals' price signal with an independent measure of consensus.

Geo-blocks and cash settlement: regulatory limits of the SpaceX pre-IPO perpetual futures

In regulatory terms, this market is heavily fragmented. The Kraken contract, for example, explicitly excludes users in the US, the EEA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and offers up to fivefold leverage. Coinbase, by contrast, chose an approach without direct share coupling through USDC settlement, and launched its product only in early June. Compliance therefore follows no uniform standard but varies considerably from exchange to exchange. Such geo-blocks are typical for this product category and underscore the jurisdictional risk inherent in the product.

In addition, cash settlement stands as a structural feature of all crypto perpetuals. Investors hold no actual SpaceX equity at any point. For institutional pre-IPO traders outside regular exchanges, by contrast, the dark-market price stood at around USD 184, which implied a valuation of about USD 2.4 trillion and thus roughly 36% above the IPO reference price. This figure lies well above the implied market capitalization of USD 1.77 trillion from the regular offering. However, it reflects secondary-market sentiment rather than a fundamental valuation.

Blueprint for OpenAI and Anthropic: what SpaceX means for future pre-IPO markets

The pattern itself is not new. Even before the Coinbase listing in April 2021 and the Airbnb IPO in December 2020, similar pre-IPO futures existed on FTX and other venues, although with much smaller volume and on few platforms. SpaceX, however, reaches for the first time a volume and platform breadth of more than six large crypto exchanges that institutionalize this approach. The IPO marks the largest of all time, with a capital increase of USD 75 billion and roughly USD 1.77 trillion in implied market capitalization, and surpasses Saudi Aramco from 2019 more than threefold. An optional additional tranche of 83.3 million shares could raise proceeds by a further USD 11 billion or so.

OpenAI is emerging as the next candidate, already accounting together with SpaceX for the bulk of crypto pre-IPO activity. Furthermore, foreign investors hold roughly USD 20 trillion in US equities, which outlines the addressable market for tokenized equities. The dShares infrastructure delivers the next building block for this: fully backed on-chain shares with preserved shareholder rights.

On the fundamental side, bulls base their case above all on Starlink, which generated revenue of USD 18.7 billion in 2025. Nevertheless, the valuation divergence remains substantial. The crypto consensus of USD 2.2 to 2.4 trillion stands against fundamental DCF models that value SpaceX considerably lower. External model estimates from Morningstar and Damodaran place fair value between roughly USD 780 billion and USD 1.3 trillion. At the same time, this range illustrates the limits of the price-discovery signal from the crypto market.