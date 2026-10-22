a16z’s crypto arm drops “crypto” from its name

Andreessen Horowitz's crypto unit plans to drop the word "crypto" from its name, according to The Information. The rename from a16z crypto to a16z frontier would come with a broader investment mandate. However, official confirmation is lacking so far.

a16z crypto is the blockchain-focused arm of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. The unit raises money from institutional investors, known as limited partners. It then invests that money in start-ups and tokens through its own funds. Chris Dixon is its founder and managing partner. Across five funds, the team has raised a total of USD 9.8 billion. Most recently, it closed Crypto Fund 5 with USD 2.2 billion in May 2026. The Information, citing a person familiar with the plans, reports that a16z has already informed some limited partners. At the same time, general partner Ali Yahya is said to be leaving the team. Neither a16z nor Dixon or Yahya has commented publicly so far.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

a16z crypto reportedly plans to become frontier

The report rests on a single anonymous source. According to it, a16z crypto intends to operate as a16z frontier and to expand its investment strategy beyond crypto. The company has not issued a statement. Some outlets did write of an announcement. However, those stories also rely solely on the report by The Information. As a result, the rename remains a report for now, not a confirmed decision.

First, the scope of the move remains open. Reports differ on whether the entire unit will take the new name or only the flagship fund. It is equally unclear whether the five existing funds would carry the new name or only future vehicles. For the limited partners in these funds, this is no formality, since they committed capital to dedicated crypto funds. Even the spelling is uncertain. Some outlets write the new name in lower case, others with a capital F.

According to the reports, the expansion does not mean a retreat from crypto. Instead, the new name would reflect a practice that has already begun. The fund has invested in companies outside the blockchain world before. These include Kalshi, a prediction market platform, and Ornn, a marketplace for AI computing power. Yet both stakes sit close to themes the team follows anyway.

Ali Yahya reportedly plans to found his own start-up

Ali Yahya joined Andreessen Horowitz in 2017 and was the first full-time member of the crypto team. Four years later, the firm promoted him to general partner. Now he has reportedly told investors that he is leaving to build his own start-up. The reports do not make clear, though, whether he has already left or will leave later. No details are available on the industry or funding of the new company.

With Yahya, the unit loses one of its longest-serving members. He was part of the team for about nine years. During that time, he saw its build-out from the early days to the close of Fund 5 in May 2026. In addition, his departure comes at a time when the unit is reportedly realigning its strategy. In contrast, Chris Dixon remains founder and managing partner of a16z crypto. The unit thus keeps its best-known figure, whom many regard as the public face of the Web3 movement. The timing of the rename and the departure stands out. However, no report has established a substantive link between them.

Fund 5 was positioned as a pure crypto fund

In May 2026, a16z crypto closed Crypto Fund 5 at USD 2.2 billion. That is roughly half the size of its predecessor: Fund 4 had raised USD 4.5 billion in May 2022. The older fund continues to invest. Compared to Fund 4, the new fund is about 51% smaller. Fund 3 had raised the same USD 2.2 billion earlier, in 2021. Across all five funds, capital totals USD 9.8 billion.

The name of Fund 5 already set its focus. The fund targets stablecoins, tokenization, perpetual futures, prediction markets, onchain lending and AI agents. Notably, two of these fields already border on the newly reported direction. Prediction markets and AI agents link crypto infrastructure with areas outside the industry. The stakes in Kalshi and Ornn do so too. Thus, the reported expansion builds on existing priorities. Nevertheless, the team launched a fund under the crypto label only about five months ago. That fund would then sit alongside a brand without that word.

A new name does not change the capital base, at least initially. The existing funds remain vehicles with capital already committed by investors. The reports leave open whether a future fund would launch under the new name and with a broader mandate.

Paradigm and other funds have already broadened their mandates

a16z crypto would not be the first major crypto investor with a broader remit. Paradigm, another crypto specialist, opened its USD 1.2 billion Fund IV to investments in AI and robotics in July 2026. That fund is just over half the size of Fund 5 at a16z. About three months separate the two moves. So the rival did earlier what a16z is now reportedly preparing.

Moreover, Framework Ventures and Haun Ventures expanded their mandates. Haun Ventures raised USD 1 billion in May 2026 and put AI agents at the center of its focus. Meanwhile, a crypto unit that invests in AI computing power no longer fits fully under the old label. For limited partners, the question of what a crypto fund actually covers is therefore shifting. a16z crypto ranks among the largest crypto venture capital investors. As a result, a name change would send a signal beyond the firm itself.

Finally, a confirmation from a16z would need to settle several points. One is the official spelling of the new name. Another is whether it applies to the entire unit or only to future funds. It also remains open when Yahya will leave and who will take over his duties on the team. Until then, any assessment rests on a single anonymous source.