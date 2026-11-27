Dr. Lidia Kurt, CEO of Seturion, talks to CVJ.CH about the state of tokenized securities in Switzerland. The focus is mainly on what stands between the 2021 DLT Act and a functioning market.

Seturion is part of Boerse Stuttgart Group. In Switzerland, this includes SeturionX, a FINMA-authorized DLT trading system operated by Seturion AG that emerged from BX Digital. Trading participants there gain access to the SIC payment system of the Swiss National Bank (SNB). In addition, Seturion has held the DLT TSS license for its pan-European settlement platform since October 2026. In the interview, Kurt discusses the role of FINMA and where liquidity comes from. She also puts the expansion into Europe into context. Finally, the conversation turns to the trading of tokenized stocks on Nasdaq and the SNB's Project Helvetia pilot.

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CVJ.CH: How well has Switzerland used its early lead from the 2021 DLT Act?

Lidia Kurt: Switzerland created the right legal foundations early on. Ledger-based securities are a particular strength: they make it comparatively easy to represent securities on a distributed ledger infrastructure. For this purpose, existing laws were supplemented in a targeted way. The DLT trading system likewise offers good conditions for bringing together the trading and settlement of tokenized securities.

In putting this framework to practical use, we are not yet where we could be. Many banks already have infrastructure and experience with digital assets. Yet widely used offerings are emerging from this too slowly. Our lead in the foundations is therefore not yet a secure lead in the market.

You say technology is no longer the obstacle. What is it, then?

Today, the challenge lies mainly in connecting the existing building blocks. A tokenized security alone does not change the capital market. It takes issuers, banks, investors, trading venues and reliable settlement, all working together.

On top of that come internal processes and regulatory reviews. When a bank expands its offering step by step, each next step can again require several months of lead time. At the same time, investments are often measured against today's still small market volumes. As a result, a chicken-and-egg problem emerges: without a broader offering and more connected market participants, volumes remain low. Without volume, further expansion is called into question.

In your guest article for finews, you speak of a "regulatory paradox." What would FINMA need to do differently without weakening supervision?

I would like to see a more principles-based approach with clear guardrails. Once an infrastructure and its associated risk management have been reviewed, an institution should be able to develop faster within that framework. Today, extensions to the offering can once again trigger extensive adjustments to the articles of association, organizational regulations and risk framework.

The key would be to distinguish more clearly whether new risks actually arise or whether an already reviewed infrastructure is being used for a further use case. New risks must, of course, be assessed appropriately. Security, stability and trust are key locational advantages. But we should also make it possible for investments in secure infrastructure to translate into marketable offerings.

You call for financial market infrastructure to be understood as a "strategic location factor." What specifically do you expect from policymakers and authorities?

First, we need a shared vision: what role should Switzerland play in the digital capital market, and how do we bring the existing strengths into broad use? This question goes beyond individual crypto offerings. It is about the next generation of infrastructure for securities.

Policymakers and authorities should work with the industry to identify the obstacles to implementation and set priorities. This includes reliable regulatory guardrails and close dialogue on how reviewed infrastructures can be developed further efficiently. Cooperation among market participants is just as important. Switzerland as a location gains little if many good individual solutions exist side by side, but no network effects emerge.

Where does Seturion stand today in Switzerland and in Europe?

Seturion has reached decisive regulatory milestones in both Switzerland and Europe. In Switzerland, Seturion gives us a FINMA-authorized DLT trading system. In Europe, we have held the DLT TSS license for our pan-European settlement platform under the umbrella of Boerse Stuttgart Group since October 2026. The focus is now on onboarding market participants and preparing for the operational launch. Our goal is to establish an open and efficient infrastructure for the trading and settlement of tokenized securities.

Where should the liquidity for tokenized securities come from?

Liquidity arises from supply and demand. Tokenization does not automatically turn an illiquid asset into a liquid one. Finer denomination and simpler access can help, but they replace neither investor interest nor a functioning market.

We therefore need to bring products, market participants and infrastructure together. Banks and asset managers play an important role here because they provide access to investors. Equally, it takes issuers with relevant securities and trading options that are actually used. More efficient transfer and settlement can improve the conditions. Liquidity itself remains the result of a market in which all parts work together.

In October, Boerse Stuttgart Group received the BaFin license for the European market, creating the regulatory basis for Seturion. What role remains for Switzerland when your own group is opening up the larger market next door?

The European expansion opens up additional opportunities for Switzerland. Our mission is a pan-European settlement infrastructure for tokenized securities. The more market participants we connect and bring onto a common standard, the greater the benefit for everyone involved, including the Swiss financial center.

Switzerland offers excellent conditions for this: a pragmatic legal framework, technological expertise and extensive experience in the regulated financial market. With Seturion in Switzerland, we can bring these strengths into a European network. For Swiss banks, issuers and investors, this opens up access to a larger market with additional business opportunities. Thus the expansion in Europe also strengthens the prospects of our Swiss location.

In March, the SEC allowed tokenized stocks to trade on Nasdaq within the existing exchange system. Is a dedicated DLT act like Switzerland's even necessary?

This development confirms our approach. Trading does not need to change fundamentally, nor does it have to take place on the blockchain. What matters instead is settlement: that is where the real potential for innovation lies. That is why it makes sense to connect existing, well-functioning trading infrastructures to new infrastructures for tokenized securities. In the long term, we will not see parallel systems but an interplay of existing and new infrastructures. The Swiss DLT Act was an important and correct step. However, the regulatory framework must be able to keep evolving with developments in the market.

How do you convince banks to entrust their settlement to a public blockchain like Ethereum?

With a benefit that is easy to understand and an equally understandable approach to risk. A bank must understand which function the blockchain performs, how the processes are embedded and who bears which responsibility. Technology alone is not a sufficient argument.

The basic idea is to transfer and settle assets more efficiently. For this to become relevant to a bank, the solution must meet its requirements for security, reliability and regulatory integration. Trust comes from transparent processes, careful review and practical experience. Our aim is to make securities easier to transfer and to embed this capability cleanly in the regulated financial world.

The SNB connected Seturion to its SIC payment system as part of the Helvetia pilot project. How dependent is Seturion on the future of this pilot?

Our connection to the SIC payment system is independent of Project Helvetia. It is based on standard connections that are already established in the SIC payment system today. As a result, Seturion does not depend on the future of the pilot project. Instead, our participation in Project Helvetia serves to further develop this so-called trigger solution and to work out jointly what the payment infrastructure of the future could look like.

Where will the Swiss financial center stand in this area in five years?

That depends largely on what we do now. Switzerland has what it takes to still play an important role in the digital capital market in five years. To get there, we need to use the existing infrastructure more broadly and connect market participants more closely with one another.

My vision is a market in which tokenized securities are used as a matter of course beyond individual pilot projects. In that market, their transfer and settlement have become noticeably simpler. If, however, we keep pointing mainly to our early lead while others move faster, we could fall back into the middle of the pack. What will matter is how consistently we turn our foundations into a functioning market.

Is there a point we have not covered?

We should not reduce digital assets to cryptocurrencies. The change that matters in the long term lies in how we digitally represent, transfer and settle ownership of securities. This affects fundamental processes of the capital market.

Our ambition is to make handling a security as easy as sending an email. Behind this lies a great deal of work on complex processes in a heavily regulated industry. The yardstick is a concrete benefit for market participants: less friction and more efficient settlement. The debate about the future of the financial center should be guided by this as well.

Dr. Lidia Kurt is CEO of Seturion. She previously co-founded vision& and supported digital asset and DLT projects at leading financial institutions. Her career took her to J.P. Morgan and Swiss Re, with positions in Zurich, London and Hong Kong. She is the author of the book "Digitale Assets und Tokenisierung."