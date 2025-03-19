Abu Dhabi investment fund MGX plans multi-billion dollar investment in Binance

The United Arab Emirates are once again sending a strong signal to the crypto industry. According to media reports, the state-backed investment fund MGX from Abu Dhabi is planning a multi-billion-dollar investment in the crypto exchange Binance.

MGX, an investment vehicle from Abu Dhabi, intends to invest around two billion US dollars in Binance. The investment is expected to help Binance overcome regulatory challenges and drive its expansion. The talks are reportedly at an advanced stage, according to the Financial Times. This initiative highlights how strongly the Middle East is focusing on the crypto sector.

MGX plans a $2 billion investment

According to insider sources, Binance is close to finalizing a financing deal with MGX. The Abu Dhabi-based fund is allegedly planning to invest up to two billion US dollars in the world’s largest crypto exchange. The discussions are well advanced, though specific details regarding the investment structure have not yet been disclosed. The funds are expected to help mitigate regulatory pressures in Western countries and propel Binance into a new phase of growth. The planned capital infusion could provide Binance with strategic strength-especially after the resignation of founder Changpeng Zhao and the payment of a billion-dollar fine to US authorities last year.

Gulf states embrace crypto as future technology

MGX’s potential involvement further underscores the growing importance of the Gulf region in the global crypto ecosystem. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are strategically positioning themselves as innovation-friendly hubs for digital assets. Previously, ADQ, another sovereign wealth fund from Abu Dhabi, had already expressed interest in blockchain infrastructure.

If the Binance investment materializes, it would be one of the largest crypto investments in recent years-a strategic step towards further establishing the Gulf region as a global center for digital finance. Just recently, Mubadala, one of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds, disclosed Bitcoin ETF investments worth nearly $500 million.