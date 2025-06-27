Tokenization democratizes access to SpaceX shares

Retail investors can now invest in SpaceX via blockchain-based "mirror tokens" without directly owning any stock. This is made possible by the process known as tokenization.

Republic, a well-known crowdfunding platform, is launching a new token called rSpaceX, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The digital promissory note mirrors the value of Elon Musk’s SpaceX but does not confer legal stock ownership. Users can invest starting from USD 50, with a cap of USD 5,000 per person. After one year, the token is set to be listed on the INX Exchange, which Republic intends to acquire.

How do rSpaceX tokens work?

The token qualifies as a security under Regulation Crowdfunding (JOBS Act 2012): Republic issues it based on the secondary market price development of SpaceX shares. Token holders receive cash payments equivalent to the value increase in the event of an IPO, direct listing, or acquisition. However, the token offers no voting rights or ownership stake in SpaceX.

This tokenization innovation allows private capital access to exclusive private companies. A minimum investment of USD 50 significantly lowers the entry barrier. Given SpaceX’s last secondary price range between USD 225–230 (valuing the company around USD 420 billion), the investment potential appears attractive.

But every opportunity comes with risks: Token holders are not officially registered with SpaceX and do not receive financial reports directly. The regulatory framework remains incomplete-similar products by Binance had to be terminated for compliance reasons.

A step towards tokenized capital markets

The rSpaceX project is part of a larger trend: the tokenization of real-world assets (Real World Assets). Increasingly, platforms are striving to make private market opportunities accessible via digital tokens-ranging from real estate and commodities to tech stocks. Republic is positioning itself early as a pioneer in a market that, according to experts, could reach a multi-trillion-dollar volume by the end of the decade. Interest from institutional investors and regulators is growing, as is public attention.

Republic is already planning to issue additional mirror tokens for Anthropic and OpenAI. If regulatory clarity improves and trading mechanisms prove effective, a new standard could emerge: tokenized financial products in the retail market that break through institutional exclusivity.