Bitcoin eyes $90k as Ethereum rebounds on upgrade hopes, but caution lingers

Following a period of sustained decline, Bitcoin and Ethereum have recently shown signs of renewed strength, posting gains of 4% and 7% respectively over the past week. However, traders should remain vigilant as upcoming economic and regulatory developments could introduce significant volatility.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading within a range of $82,000 to $92,000, with a midpoint estimate of $85,000. It shows bullish momentum, having broken out of a falling wedge pattern and securing a weekly close above critical moving averages like the 200-day and 21-day EMAs.

Market dynamics: analyzing Bitcoin and Ethereum's recent performance

This suggests strong buyer support at current levels. Resistance at $88,000 serves as a psychological barrier; a decisive break above this level could shoot BTC toward $90,000 and beyond. On the downside, $82,000 acts as a strong support zone. While market sentiment leans towards cautious optimism, fueled by potential macro events like a dovish Federal Reserve or pro-crypto policies, bearish divergences observed on higher time frames temper the overall bullish outlook, demanding careful attention from traders.

Ethereum (ETH), on the other hand, is trading between $1,900 and $2,200, with a midpoint estimate of $2,000. ETH’s recent 4.3% weekly gain and a green close after three consecutive weeks of declines indicate a potential momentum shift. This positive trend is further reinforced by anticipation surrounding the upcoming Pectra upgrade, which promises to enhance the network's scalability and functionality. Key support lies between $1,900 and $2,000, while resistance is positioned at $2,200 to $2,300. Although the upgrade and ETH’s slight outperformance against BTC have fueled optimism, longer-term weakness-such as the 200-day moving average trending downward-limits significant gains unless reversed.

In summary, both assets reflect a market characterized by a delicate balance between optimism and caution. Bitcoin's technical strength and Ethereum's upgrade-driven momentum present potential opportunities, but broader market conditions and technical indicators suggest a need for vigilance as traders navigate these ranges.

Key factors to watch in the upcoming weeks

Several key factors, ranging from impending trade tariffs to evolving regulatory landscapes, will significantly influence cryptocurrency market dynamics in the short term.