Charles Hoskinson declares his work on Cardano finished

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said in a livestream in mid-November 2026 that his work on Cardano is done. After ten years, however, the blockchain holds only around USD 46 million in DeFi applications.

Cardano is a proof of stake blockchain with smart contracts and its own cryptocurrency, ADA. Its development rests on peer-reviewed research. Hoskinson's company Input Output, formerly IOHK, develops the protocol. In addition, the Cardano Foundation promotes standards and adoption, while Emurgo drives commercial use. Hoskinson founded the project in 2015, and according to him the ADA sale raised USD 72 million. Later came the mainnet in 2017, smart contracts in 2021 and on-chain governance in 2024 and 2025. The latest statement came in the roughly half-hour livestream "Finishing Cardano." Hoskinson had previously said something similar in a Q&A session with viewers. In mid-November, ADA traded at USD 0.15, around 95% below its all-time high of USD 3.09 from September 2021. Market capitalization stood at around USD 5.6 billion, compared with around USD 100 billion at the peak, according to Hoskinson.

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What Hoskinson means by "my work on Cardano is done"

"My work on Cardano is done." - Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano and CEO of Input Output

According to Hoskinson, he means Input Output's engineering work on building the blockchain, not the ecosystem. He is not gone, the founder said. Input Output still builds applications on Cardano, including the privacy project Midnight. Furthermore, he says he controls neither the treasury nor hard forks.

Hoskinson listed the consensus protocol Ouroboros, the smart contract infrastructure and on-chain governance with its constitution as delivered building blocks. With the Plomin hard fork in January 2025, ADA holders gained direct voting rights. At the same time, he acknowledged weaknesses in adoption and marketing. Yet in those areas he sees the Cardano Foundation and Emurgo as more responsible. He likewise accepted criticism of delays and of individual design decisions in the protocol.

After ten years, Cardano holds USD 46 million in DeFi

Around USD 46 million sat in DeFi protocols on Cardano in mid-November, as DefiLlama's chain overview shows. This total value locked (TVL) marks a twelve-month low and sits about four-fifths below the prior-year level. In the DefiLlama ranking, Ethereum reaches USD 37.8 billion, Base USD 5.2 billion and Solana USD 4.7 billion. Bitcoin and Hyperliquid L1 also rank ahead of Cardano, while TON follows just behind with around USD 42 million. At the end of September, the DeFi market still stood at around USD 96 billion. Across all 607 tracked chains, it now totals USD 71.6 billion. Cardano thus holds about 0.06% of it.

Stablecoins show a similar ratio. Around USD 60 million circulates on Cardano, roughly 0.02% of the total market of USD 288.9 billion. Still, that supply exceeds the network's DeFi TVL. Meanwhile, usage declined. According to Santiment data, daily active addresses fell from 27,248 to 15,977 in mid-October, a drop of 41%. At the end of October, Chainspect counted 12,155 active addresses within 24 hours. Daily DEX volume stood at around USD 850,000.

Part of the decline, however, reflects the market. That is because ADA deposits in DeFi protocols remained largely stable at around 281 million ADA. As a result, the drop in USD terms is mostly price-driven. ADA has lost around 57% of its value since the start of the year and around 70% over twelve months. On the other hand, the network set a record of 1,780,896 transactions in epoch 660 in early October. Cardano had reached the previous high of 1,566,974 transactions in November 2021. Repeated transactions by the same actors count toward the figure, so the record says little about the number of users.

What Cardano has delivered technically and politically

On governance and staking, by contrast, Hoskinson can point to results. In July 2026, the Van Rossem hard fork went live and raised the protocol version from 10 to 11. It was the network's first hard fork that the community ratified entirely through an on-chain vote. Moreover, ADA holders delegated around 21.3 billion of 36.8 billion ADA to staking pools in epoch 666. That equals just under 58% of supply.

Since the introduction of self-governance, treasury withdrawals require a two-thirds majority of Delegated Representatives (DReps). The Constitutional Committee must also approve. Hoskinson puts the treasury's peak value at USD 4 billion. At the start of epoch 667, it held around 1.42 billion ADA, worth around USD 225 million at the time. Its dollar value therefore depends directly on the ADA price. In May 2026, a Cardano Foundation treasury proposal for 7.8 million ADA won 65.21% DRep approval. It thus missed the two-thirds threshold. The foundation then canceled the Cardano Summit 2026.

On the technical side, the Dijkstra upgrade comes first. Its first phase includes Linear Leios, Nested Transactions and updates for Plutus V4. A public testnet has been running since October 2026. Governance decides when it activates, with a possible window between December 2026 and March 2027. Initially, the upgrade should give the network three to five times the capacity. Peras is to follow later as a separate hard fork in the second quarter of 2027. However, neither step has guaranteed dates. Also in October, RealFi launched USDr, a stablecoin backed 1:1 by real-world assets. No usage data since the launch is available yet.

Ethiopia and the setbacks of 2026

A key adoption project for Input Output involved Ethiopia. In April 2021, the company signed a contract there for a pilot with 10,000 students at around two dozen schools. Originally, a second phase for 5 million students nationwide was conceivable. By June 2023, the system had registered 38,000 students and exceeded the pilot target. It did so, however, about a year after the target date. Nevertheless, the nationwide rollout never happened, and Input Output cites civil war and a change of government as the reasons. In a review from November 2024, the company itself wrote that its expansion vision for Ethiopia unfortunately did not materialize. The work ultimately went into Hyperledger Identus, which now sits with LF Decentralized Trust.

The ecosystem also lost key providers in 2026. JPG Store, the largest Cardano NFT marketplace, shut down in May. In June, the analytics platform TapTools announced its wind-down after four years. Before that, its fifth senior executive had departed. Shortly afterward, Hoskinson wrote that he was taking a break. A few days later, he denied that he was leaving.

With the end of the engineering mandate, responsibility shifts. Hoskinson sees adoption and marketing mainly with the Cardano Foundation and Emurgo. Meanwhile, the community decides on the treasury and the protocol. Notably, it was the foundation itself that failed at the DReps' two-thirds threshold with a treasury proposal in May.