Charles Schwab plans to offer spot cryptocurrency trading

With $9.85 trillion in client assets under management, Charles Schwab Corporation is one of the largest multinational financial services companies in the United States. The company is preparing to enter the spot cryptocurrency trading market, according to new CEO Rick Wurster in an interview with Bloomberg.

Charles Schwab manages 34.8 million active brokerage accounts, 5.2 million corporate retirement plan participants and 1.8 million bank accounts. Until now, clients have had access to cryptocurrencies through ETFs, CME futures and grayscale trusts. However, demand for more comprehensive services is high. The company has been waiting for a more favorable regulatory environment, something soon-to-be CEO Rick Wurster hopes for during the upcoming Trump administration.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Spot cryptocurrency trading at Charles Schwab

Schwab clients have already shown interest in its existing cryptocurrency offerings and have seen respectable returns. The next logical step is to enable spot cryptocurrency trading. Competitors such as Robinhood have already launched this service with considerable success. However, under Gary Gensler's crypto-hostile SEC, the road has been challenging. Robinhood faced a lawsuit that resulted in the delisting of cryptocurrencies like Solana. Following Gensler's resignation in January, Schwab is optimistic about a more favorable crypto environment.

"We will get involved in cryptocurrencies when the regulatory environment changes. And we think it will change. We are preparing for that eventuality."

- Rick Wurster, current president of Charles Schwab, in a radio interview with Bloomberg

At the beginning of next year, Wurster will assume the role of CEO. Current CEO Walt Bettinger, who has led Schwab since 2008, will move to the company's board of directors. Wurster, who has served as president since 2021, will take the reigns of one of the largest brokerage firms in the world and will need to address emerging trends to maintain its leadership position. One such trend appears to be cryptocurrency trading.

A lucrative opportunity

A look at competitor Robinhood reveals a promising opportunity. In the first nine months of the year, over 27% of Robinhood's transaction-based revenue came from cryptocurrency trading. In fact, crypto revenue was 130% higher than revenue from stock trading. While options trading remained the company's primary source of revenue, generating roughly twice as much as crypto fees. If Schwab were to enter the spot crypto market, client adoption could take some time. But the revenue potential is very enticing.