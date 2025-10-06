CME Group announces 24/7 crypto derivatives trading starting in 2026

CME Group, one of the world’s largest derivatives markets, plans to expand its cryptocurrency derivatives trading to a round-the-clock schedule in 2026. With this move, the exchange goes beyond current hours to meet the growing demand for 24/7 trading opportunities.

This decision reflects CME Group’s response to the increasing overlap between traditional financial markets and the always-on crypto infrastructure – a trend further accelerated by the rise in institutional participation. Starting in early 2026, and pending regulatory approval, CME plans to make cryptocurrency futures and options available for continuous daily trading. The move requires approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and comes at a time when balancing innovation with regulation is becoming increasingly important. Currently, trading pauses on weekends, holidays, and outside regular business hours.

Drivers, volume and market position

According to CCData, the global crypto derivatives market records an open interest of around USD 65 billion, while CME alone reports approximately USD 39 billion – a sign of its leading role in the regulated segment. Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity, FX, and Alternative Products at CME, noted that the desire among market participants to manage risk around the clock continues to grow.

The expansion aims to provide investors with stable, regulated trading opportunities, even as crypto trading outside traditional exchange hours remains highly fragmented. For CME to truly offer 24/7 trading, it still requires approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This approval may be delayed due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which has also limited the CFTC’s operational capacity.

Significance for market and regulation

CME’s move toward 24/7 derivatives trading is strategically significant – it brings traditional financial markets closer to the speed and flexibility of native crypto platforms. Should CME successfully navigate the technical, operational, and regulatory challenges, it could set a new standard for other major exchanges to follow.

However, success is not guaranteed. Ensuring consistent liquidity across all hours, managing technical loads, and meeting strict regulatory requirements represent considerable challenges.

Overall, CME’s plan marks a major step toward a continuously available, regulatorily secured infrastructure for crypto derivatives – a test case for the convergence of the traditional financial system and the digital asset world. With tokenized equities already trading on public blockchains today, the entire traditional financial market may, over time, move toward a true 24/7 operating model.