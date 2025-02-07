Crypto market 2025: Bull run to new highs or bust?

Following Bitcoin’s four year cycle - which usually shapes the overall crypto market - the next peak is expected to take place in about one and a half year after the halving event, so around October 2025.

However, uncertainty is arising among investors following recent price declines in Bitcoin and Ethereum, coupled with growing concerns about political uncertainty and macroeconomic changes. Will 2025 deliver on the promise of new highs or are we entering a period of market correction?

Current factors shaping the crypto market

2024 has shown a strong growth after the launch of crypto ETFs and initially, 2025 seemed to show signs of a continuous increase. The inauguration of President Trump signaled confidence in the market due to expectations for friendly crypto regulations in the US More recently, the potential creation of a US sovereign wealth fund represents a pivotal moment for crypto, as many speculate on crypto’s place in the fund. The mere possibility of a government-level investment has already generated substantial market excitement, with investors closely monitoring potential policy announcements.

However, sentiment shifted quickly following the announcement of trade tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, sparking fears of a global trade war, and high tariffs. Geopolitical tension has escalated economic uncertainties, which have historically driven investors towards alternative assets such as Bitcoin. Crypto’s relative independence from traditional financial systems makes it an attractive option during periods of geopolitical instability due to its ability to hedge against market volatility.

What to expect next

The crypto market has seen a significant bull run, with Bitcoin surpassing $100,000, largely due to institutional adoption and favorable policies. Looking ahead, in a continuing bull scenario, the sovereign wealth fund's potential Bitcoin investment could trigger massive institutional interest, potentially driving crypto’s value beyond current expectations. Institutional legitimacy, combined with growing global economic uncertainties, could drive Bitcoin prices towards $180,000 to $250,000 by 2025's end.

Conversely, the bearish scenario would emerge if regulatory challenges intensify or the sovereign wealth fund opts against cryptocurrency investment. A severe economic downturn resulting from prolonged trade conflicts could precipitate widespread market sell-offs, potentially causing Bitcoin to experience significant value corrections to around $89,000 or below.

The current market sentiment is optimistic, suggesting a sustained bull run. The increasing mainstream acceptance of crypto, coupled with the potential government-level recognition through the sovereign wealth fund, creates a favorable environment for market growth. Investors should however remain cautious, as the crypto market remains inherently unpredictable and susceptible to rapid shifts.