Emirates accepts crypto payments for flight bookings

Emirates has activated Crypto.com Pay as a payment option for flight bookings. Eligible residents of the United Arab Emirates can now make crypto payments for their tickets, directly from their crypto wallet. The booking must settle in Emirati dirham.

Crypto.com Pay is the merchant payment feature of the crypto exchange of the same name. Users settle bills straight from their crypto wallet. Originally, the integration goes back to a memorandum of understanding that both sides signed in July 2025. Processing runs through Crypto.com's Dubai entity. It became the first Virtual Asset Service Provider to receive a Stored Value Facilities license. The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates issued the authorisation. Additionally, customers can book the option on emirates.com and in the Emirates app. On desktop, they approve the payment by scanning a QR code. On mobile, meanwhile, a redirect into the Crypto.com app handles the step. At the same time, the move backs Dubai's goal of largely digitising the emirate's payments by the end of 2026.

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How Emirates customers pay with Crypto.com Pay

The option went live in late July 2026. Access initially covers eligible residents of the United Arab Emirates. In addition, pricing and settlement must run in Emirati dirham. Other currency zones remain excluded for now. The user base is therefore narrow, even though the airline serves a global route network. As its reason, Emirates cites a younger, digitally minded clientele that manages its finances mainly through the smartphone.

In the Emirates app, customers select Crypto.com Pay at the payment step. The app therefore redirects them to the Crypto.com app, where they approve the payment from their wallet. Finally, they return to the Emirates app and receive the booking confirmation along with the e-ticket. Consequently, the customer leaves the booking flow for a single confirmation step only. Still, an existing Crypto.com account remains a requirement.

The desktop flow runs through a QR code. Whoever picks Crypto.com Pay at checkout on emirates.com scans the code on screen. The customer confirms the payment in the Crypto.com app afterwards. Booking confirmation and e-ticket then appear directly on the screen. In both cases, the money thus flows from the balance the customer holds at Crypto.com. The airline, however, does not name a list of accepted cryptocurrencies. The booking requires neither a credit card nor a bank transfer.

The regulatory basis: a so far unique VASP license

From a regulatory standpoint, however, the interesting part lies with the payment processor, not the airline. Crypto.com runs its own company in Dubai, Foris DAX Middle East FZE. It holds a license from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates for Stored Value Facilities, or SVF. The framework governs the issuance and administration of stored value. That means balances customers deposit in advance and later use for payments. Emirates therefore does not act as a crypto service provider.

The central bank granted the license in May 2026. Crypto.com became the first Virtual Asset Service Provider in the Emirates with such an authorisation. So far, no second VASP with an SVF license has surfaced. That gives the provider a head start in the Emirates. Within this framework, the Dubai entity now handles the ticket payments as well.

Emirates continues to settle tickets in dirham. Crypto.com already uses a comparable model for payments to Dubai government bodies. There, the provider first converts the crypto amounts into dirham before they reach government accounts. As a result, the public sector carries no price risk. For these government payments, the company is the only approved channel. Yet the airline needs no crypto infrastructure of its own.

What sets Emirates crypto payments apart

Crypto payments in air travel are nothing new. Originally, Latvia's airBaltic became the first airline worldwide to accept Bitcoin back in 2014. Later, it expanded the offering through payment processor BitPay to include Dogecoin, Ethereum and USDC. Travala.com, a specialised booking platform, has likewise accepted more than 90 cryptocurrencies since 2017. It bundles flights and accommodation from over 600 connected airlines. But an intermediary sits between customer and airline there.

The difference lies in the architecture. Earlier offerings relied on an external crypto payment processor or on a travel agent outside the airline. Emirates instead embeds the payment option natively into its own booking platform and puts it on central-bank-regulated VASP infrastructure. The transaction thus stays inside a supervised chain. Plain Bitcoin acceptance through a payment portal has little in common with that.

For the customer, the route gets shorter. With an intermediary, the contract arises with a third party that procures the ticket. On emirates.com, by contrast, it forms directly with the airline. The crypto payment is ultimately just one more option at the familiar checkout step.

A building block in Dubai's cashless strategy

The launch fits into a policy programme. Dubai pursues a concrete target with its Cashless Strategy. By the end of 2026, around 90% of all financial transactions in government and the private sector should run digitally. The strategy forms part of the D33 Economic Agenda. Emirates had previously signed a partnership with Dubai Finance to promote digital payments. Dubai Finance is the emirate's finance authority.

Crypto.com works with this authority too. Citizens and companies can settle fees for public services in cryptocurrencies and dirham-pegged stablecoins. Overall, the programme targets all payments in the emirate, beyond individual government services.

Particularly striking is the pace of implementation. Between the memorandum of understanding in July 2025 and the go-live, roughly one year passed. For a regulated payment integration, that is comparatively short. Adnan Kazim serves as Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates. He attributes the short timeline to both teams and to the regulatory environment of the Emirates.

"The journey from signing to launch with Crypto.com in under a year is [...] thanks to a regulatory environment that enables such innovation."

Nevertheless, the airline announced no expansion to further markets. It named no additional currencies beyond the dirham either. For Dubai, in contrast, the benefit is immediate. With the emirate's flag carrier, crypto payments move out of the government sphere. They now reach one of the city's most visible consumer applications. Crypto.com continues to act as an infrastructure partner, in the public sector as well as at the airline.