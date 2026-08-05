What is Dogecoin? From satire project to ETF asset

Dogecoin is the cryptocurrency launched in 2013 as a parody of the Bitcoin hype. Now it ranks tenth by market capitalization. What has changed since November 2025 is access through exchange-traded spot products on the US market.

Technically, Dogecoin runs its own blockchain with its own payment network. The code originally came from Luckycoin, an offshoot of Litecoin. It uses the Proof-of-Work algorithm Scrypt rather than Bitcoin's SHA-256. Behind the launch on December 6, 2013 stood software engineer Billy Markus and marketing specialist Jackson Palmer. At first, the project served as satire on the crypto euphoria of the time. The name came from the "Doge" meme around the Shiba Inu dog Kabosu. In the first 72 hours, the price rose by almost 300%. Today, miners secure the chain together with Litecoin. Market capitalization stands at around USD 12 billion, spread across roughly 171 billion units in circulation. However, no supply cap exists. The price still sits around 90% below its all-time high from May 2021.

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From Bitcoin parody to its own community

Markus worked as a software engineer at IBM in Portland back then. Palmer meanwhile worked in marketing at Adobe in Sydney. Both understood their project as a comment on the flood of new cryptocurrencies in 2013. However, the irony caught on faster than planned. Within three days, the price climbed from USD 0.00026 to USD 0.00095. Palmer later drew his conclusions. He left the crypto industry entirely in 2015 and described it in retrospect as "fundamentally exploitative". Nevertheless, Dogecoin counts as the first major meme coin and as the precursor of an entire market category.

The Dogecoin Foundation emerged in January 2014, one month after the launch. The community gained recognition above all through donation campaigns. In the same month, it collected around 26.5 million DOGE, worth roughly USD 30,000. With that money, the community financed the Jamaican bobsleigh team's participation in the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Also in 2014, the "Doge4Water" campaign raised around USD 30,000. The money went into a well project run by the organization Charity Water in Kenya's Tana River basin. In addition, Dogecoin supporters backed NASCAR driver Josh Wise with roughly 67 million DOGE. Around USD 55,000 came in within a week. Measured against today's market sizes, the amounts were small. Their effect on the coin's reputation nonetheless lasts to this day.

What sets Dogecoin apart from Bitcoin technically

Instead of Bitcoin's SHA-256, Dogecoin uses the Scrypt algorithm it took over from its model Litecoin. Proof of Work means computers confirm new blocks through computational effort. Bitcoin mining hardware does not work here. Originally, Scrypt therefore demanded different equipment than Bitcoin mining. The block reward was random at first. In March 2014, the network switched it to a fixed 10,000 DOGE at block 100,000.

Since September 2014, merged mining with Litecoin has also been running. The procedure goes by the name Auxiliary Proof of Work, or AuxPoW. Miners solve one hash for both chains at once and earn rewards in LTC and DOGE without extra computing effort. The smaller chain thus gains security without having to attract its own computing power. More than 70% of the hashrate now comes from this shared mining. Consequently, Dogecoin's security hangs on Litecoin's miner base.

The issuance model separates Dogecoin from most large cryptocurrencies. There is no maximum supply. With a block time of about one minute, roughly 5 billion new DOGE arrive every year. In contrast, Bitcoin caps its supply at 21 million units and rests its value proposition on exactly that. Supporters therefore argue that ongoing issuance encourages use as a means of payment instead of hoarding. Evidence of broad payment use, however, is scarce.

Elon Musk as a price driver

Hardly any other large cryptocurrency depends so heavily on the appearances of a single person. Since 2021, posts by Elon Musk have repeatedly triggered sharp price moves in DOGE. The Tesla chief at times called himself the "Dogefather". The all-time high of May 2021 also fell into the phase of his most intense posts about the coin. Furthermore, Tesla has accepted DOGE since 2022 for the purchase of selected merchandise items. In December 2025, a well-known Dogecoin developer discovered newly added checkout code for DOGE on the revamped Tesla website. So far, though, the company has not confirmed any expansion of the payment function.

The X ecosystem raises further expectations. In March 2026, Musk announced the launch of "X Money" for April 2026. The service covers peer-to-peer transfers, banking integration and a debit card in partnership with Visa. The product, however, relies entirely on fiat and contains no crypto wallet. Dogecoin itself plays no role in it so far. Outside the Musk orbit, acceptance remains modest, although the cinema chain AMC Theatres takes DOGE. Measured against market capitalization, the number of merchants accepting it is comparatively small. Price swings thus track attention for a single person more than network usage.

The path to the first SEC-approved Dogecoin ETF

Bitwise made the regulatory start. The asset manager filed an S-1 registration for a Dogecoin ETF in January 2025. Additionally, several amendments followed over the course of the year. An S-1 is the application with which a provider registers a new security with the SEC. In September 2025, REX Shares/Osprey finally brought the first US Dogecoin product to market. It follows the structure of the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is therefore not a classic spot ETF. Grayscale listed the first Dogecoin spot ETF on November 24, 2025 with GDOG on NYSE Arca. Two days later, Bitwise launched BWOW there.

On January 22, 2026, the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF followed under the ticker TDOG on the Nasdaq. It was not first to market. Still, it is the first Dogecoin ETF to carry an explicit SEC approval. An exchange-traded fund bundles an underlying asset into a share that trades like a stock. As a physically backed product, TDOG holds DOGE directly instead of tracking the price through futures contracts. The share price consequently follows the spot price of the cryptocurrency.

In February 2026, 21Shares President Duncan Moir rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite. The product is moreover the only Dogecoin ETF offering that House of Doge and the Dogecoin Foundation officially support. Institutional investors can therefore hold DOGE in a portfolio without using a crypto exchange or their own wallet. An asset that began as a joke about cryptocurrencies now sits in the same product wrapper as Bitcoin and Ether.

Concentration in few wallets remains a risk factor

Yet ETF access has changed nothing about the issuance model. Roughly every minute, 10,000 new DOGE come into existence, which keeps the supply structurally inflationary. Relative to the circulating amount, that equals growth of around 3% per year. Anyone holding DOGE therefore sees their share shrink unless demand grows at the same pace. Even so, the new issuance belongs to the design and is not a construction flaw.

Finally, the distribution of holdings weighs heavily. In total, the ten largest wallets hold around 44 to 45% of the circulating supply. For the 100 largest it is roughly 66%, and for the 1,000 largest around 83%. Such concentrations raise the risk of abrupt price moves as soon as individual addresses sell. A Robinhood cold storage address with around 27 billion DOGE counts as the largest known wallet. That equals about 16% of the circulating supply. The all-time high of USD 0.7376 dates from May 8, 2021. Currently the price stands at around USD 0.07, roughly 90% below that. Nevertheless, Dogecoin still ranks among the ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.