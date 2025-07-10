Emirates plans to accept crypto payments

Emirates Airlines is on track to introduce cryptocurrencies as a payment option starting in 2026. This move is enabled by a partnership with Crypto.com, a prominent crypto exchange.

Emirates Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Crypto.com to allow customers to pay with cryptocurrencies via Crypto.com Pay beginning next year. The initiative is part of Dubai’s push to position itself as a global crypto hub-supported by over 650 companies in the DMCC Free Zone and regulatory oversight by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), as reported by Reuters.

Crypto payments for flights and services

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President & COO of Emirates, stated that the goal is to attract younger, tech-savvy customers. At the same time, Dubai Duty Free is planning a similar integration-both in-store and online-as part of the same partnership. Emirates’ pilot project with Crypto.com sends a clear signal to the travel and retail sectors: crypto payment options could soon become standard. Following early adopter Air Arabia, another major player in the aviation industry is now going digital. These developments further affirm Dubai’s intention to act with regulatory clarity and innovation.

The technical implementation will be handled through Crypto.com Pay, which accepts payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and can convert them to Dirham in real time. For travelers, this means seamless transit payments directly via the blockchain-including shopping at Duty Free. At the same time, the initiative serves as a pilot for broader crypto applications in transportation, education, and real estate across the region, where crypto acceptance is on the rise.

The integration of crypto payments at Emirates and Dubai Duty Free could also have a significant impact on international tourism. Travelers from Asia, Europe, and North America already familiar with digital assets will gain a convenient cross-border payment method without the need for currency exchange. In a region that welcomes over 17 million international visitors annually, this move could not only boost customer satisfaction but also stimulate new economic momentum-and establish Dubai as a global benchmark for crypto-friendly travel destinations.