Ethereum Institutional closes first funding round

The Ethereum organization Ethereum Institutional has closed its first ecosystem funding round. BitMine, SharpLink and Ethereum co-founders Joe Lubin and Mihai Alisie led the round, and more than 100 backers took part.

Ethereum Institutional is a nonprofit organization. It is meant to act as a neutral point of contact between the Ethereum network and the traditional finance industry. Banks, asset managers, custodians and public authorities can turn to it for guidance on tokenization, stablecoins and collateral systems. Still, the organization pursues no sales interest of its own. It is one of three spin-offs from the Ethereum Foundation. The others are Ethlabs for protocol research and EthSystems for institutional privacy engineering. Moreover, the spin-offs fall into a phase in which the foundation is shrinking its own apparatus. Backers include Aave, Circle, Chainlink and Fireblocks, as well as the Layer-2 networks Arbitrum and Optimism. Yet the organization did not disclose the size of the round.

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Aave, Circle and Chainlink back Ethereum Institutional

BitMine and SharpLink lead the round, joined by Ethereum co-founders Joe Lubin and Mihai Alisie. Both companies trade publicly and hold Ethereum on their own balance sheets. Lubin also runs Consensys. As a result, two names from the equity market sit at the top of the round. Protocols and service providers otherwise carry it. In total, more than 100 backers signed on. The organization named no round size.

The lineup covers nearly every layer of the Ethereum stack. From DeFi come Aave, Compound, Morpho and Uniswap, well-known lending and trading protocols of the network. In infrastructure and custody, Circle, Chainlink, Fireblocks, Ledger and MetaMask appear on the list. The Layer-2 networks Arbitrum, Optimism, Linea and ZKsync feature as well. So do the data providers DefiLlama, Dune, Etherscan and L2BEAT. Those four categories run from applications through custody to scaling and analytics.

The share of regulated names stands out. With 21Shares, Anchorage Digital, Galaxy, Robinhood and Securitize, several supervised financial services firms join the round. Furthermore, the software house Consensys backs the organization. Individuals carry the round too, among them Karl Floersch of OP Labs and Katherine Wu of ENS Labs. Because the round size stays open, the breadth of the list is the real message of the financing. After all, standards only take hold when large protocols and custodians support them.

A direct line to banks

Ethereum Institutional describes its role as that of an honest, neutral point of contact for institutions building on Ethereum. Specifically, its audience includes banks, asset managers, custodians and government bodies that are currently reviewing the network. So the organization wants to approach these houses directly. The initial focus falls on tokenization, stablecoins, collateral systems and onchain market infrastructure.

Tokenization means representing bonds, fund units or money market instruments on the blockchain. Collateral systems, in turn, concern how counterparties move and value tokenized collateral. Stablecoins belong here as well, because they cover the payment side of such transactions. Onchain market infrastructure, finally, describes the systems that carry trading and settlement on the blockchain. Consequently, supervisors and legal departments have a say on these topics. Anyone assessing such a project inside a bank usually gets answers today from providers with their own sales interest. A nonprofit structure without a product can fill that role more credibly.

Concrete results are still missing. As intended uses, the organization names institutional education, market analysis, promotion of the ecosystem and work with Layer-2 networks. However, it did not share any ranking of individual projects. Details on budget and headcount are missing as well. Nor has the organization named any first mandates. Whether the direct line works will show up later in mandates, not in the length of the backer list.

Organization stays nonprofit, unlike EthSystems

In mid-July 2026, a second spin-off launched with EthSystems, which addresses the same audience. Mo Jalil, Oskar Thorén and Aaryamann Challani founded it, previously the leads of the foundation's Institutional Privacy Task Force. However, EthSystems operates for profit, unlike Ethereum Institutional. Both organizations approach the same names, and their offerings still differ. Lubin had originally announced at least three such spin-offs. The funders overlap: Joe Lubin, BitMine and SharpLink stand behind this entity as well.

On substance, the team continues to build on groundwork from the foundation. That includes hundreds of conversations with central banks, regulators and financial institutions. The team therefore knows the concerns of supervisors firsthand. Open-source projects also form part of the base. They include private bonds via zero-knowledge proofs, confidential stablecoin transfers and the Ethereum Privacy Map. On that basis, institutions should run confidential systems on public Ethereum without giving up what makes the network useful.

For the other side, the difference in legal form is not academic. Advice from a nonprofit body comes without a sales agenda. Buying privacy software, by contrast, creates an ordinary supply contract with a vendor. The split therefore looks deliberate, since neutral mediation is hard to sell as a product. That the same capital providers carry both entities ultimately shows how small the circle around institutional Ethereum is.

Ethereum Foundation rebuilds after job cuts

The background to these spin-offs lies in the foundation itself. In June 2026, it announced a 20 percent cut in staff and reorganized its work into five clusters. The overhaul counts as one of the foundation's largest in years. Before that, two co-executive directors and three leads of the protocol R&D team had left. Overall, the foundation lost much of its leadership within a few months.

Ethlabs takes over core tasks in protocol research and development as a sister organization. Thus the foundation moves core functions outside while it shrinks itself. Ethlabs works outside the foundation structure, but on the same core questions. For a network whose development long hinged on a single foundation, that is a deep intervention. Whether separate units move faster will only become clear after several quarters.

BitMine and SharpLink hold Ethereum as treasury assets. At the same time, both finance two of the three spin-offs. Their balance sheets consequently depend in part on whether institutional demand for the network emerges. Companies whose own valuation rests on Ethereum are thus financing part of the institutional buildout. From that angle, funding the spin-offs is less philanthropy than an investment in their own position. Ultimately, that shifts the question of who pays for Ethereum's institutional agenda.