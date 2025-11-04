European Central Bank to launch digital euro pilot phase starting in 2027

The ECB is preparing for a pilot phase of the euro CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), which could begin as early as mid-2027. Full deployment is planned for 2029, pending the establishment of a legal framework.

After four years of preparation, the ECB announced that, once the European Parliament and the EU Council approve the necessary legislation, it intends to enable digital euro transactions within a pilot program. According to a Reuters report, the ECB aims to strengthen the Eurozone’s financial autonomy from US-dominated payment systems and private stablecoins.

Pilot phase within the next two years

The planned pilot phase could begin as early as mid-2027, depending on the legislative process that will define the conditions for issuing and using the digital euro. Full-scale rollout of the digital euro is targeted for around 2029. According to the ECB, the introduction will take place “only as a coordinated project across the entire Eurosystem.” Industry costs are estimated between 4 and 5.7 billion euros, though synergies are expected to ease the burden.

The ECB emphasizes that the digital euro will not replace existing currencies but rather complement cash and current digital payment systems. Legal oversight of digital euro tokens will remain with the national central banks of the Eurozone, while the potential holding limits for citizens are still under discussion.

Significance for the European market

The digital euro is considered a strategic project for Europe’s future – designed to offer an alternative to payment networks controlled outside of Europe and to eliminate fragmentation in the payments landscape. By entering the CBDC space, the Eurozone is preparing for a new era of digital money, aiming to provide citizens and businesses with a planned, government-regulated digital means of payment.

A key part of the planned pilot phase is technical collaboration with leading European financial institutions and payment providers. The ECB is already working with several central banks and partner banks in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain to develop testing infrastructures for wallet integrations and offline payments.

Concerns surrounding the digital euro mainly revolve around the possibility that transactions could be fully traceable by the central bank. Unlike cash, which allows anonymous transactions, CBDC transactions would leave a permanent digital trail, potentially granting the central bank unprecedented access to individuals’ spending behavior. This raises privacy concerns such as targeted advertising, state surveillance, or data breaches if proper safeguards are not in place. Thomas Moser, Alternate Member of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, warned in an interview with CVJ.CH about retail CBDCs like the one the ECB plans to introduce.