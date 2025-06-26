Federal Housing Finance Agency allows cryptocurrencies as equity for mortgages

Under President Trump's Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), crypto holdings are set to be recognized as collateral for mortgages by the government-sponsored mortgage giants Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), under the leadership of William Pulte, has directed Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac to consider crypto assets in their mortgage risk assessments. This measure aligns with Trump’s vision of turning the US into the “crypto hub of the world.” In the future, borrowers may present cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin as part of their asset profile-provided the assets are held on regulated US exchanges, as reported by CNBC here.

Trump's crypto vision: from memecoins to reserve funds

The directive fits into Trump’s broader crypto strategy: his Executive Order 14178 banned central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), established a Bitcoin reserve fund, and appointed his “crypto czar.” Trump’s memecoin and his DeFi project World Liberty Financial further highlight how deeply politics and digital assets are now intertwined.

With this new approach, individuals and companies invested in cryptocurrencies may find it easier to secure mortgages, as their digital holdings serve as proof of wealth. The FHFA emphasizes that only verifiably transparent reserves-and their volatility-will be taken into account. However, it remains unclear how banks will assess the high price fluctuations and liquidity risks.

Impact on the housing market and regulation

By factoring in crypto assets, more creditworthy individuals could qualify for mortgages. This serves as a stimulus for the US housing market, which has been constrained by high interest rates. At the same time, the FHFA is cultivating a framework that legitimizes digital assets as part of the financial system in the long term. The directive reflects Trump’s broader agenda to systematically integrate digital assets: not only tech startups, but also banks, mortgage institutions, and private lenders must recognize digital assets as legitimate value-with legal standards and disclosure obligations.

If the model proves successful in the US, other countries with progressive crypto regulations, such as Switzerland, Singapore, or the United Arab Emirates, may follow suit. Especially in regions with high crypto adoption and real estate demand, recognizing digital assets in lending could unlock new financing options.