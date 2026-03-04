GenTwo hires Vontobel’s blockchain chief for digital asset expansion

The Zurich-based B2B platform GenTwo has appointed Florian Marty as Managing Director of its digital division, GenTwo Digital. Marty most recently served as Head of Blockchain Solutions at Bank Vontobel AG. In this role, he oversaw all blockchain, DLT, and crypto initiatives across the group. He held this responsibility since 2022.

The move took effect on March 3, 2026. GenTwo operates a platform that enables financial institutions to structure and securitize investment products. Since its founding in 2018, the company has created more than 1,650 structured products. Total volume exceeds USD 6.5 billion. GenTwo counts over 300 institutions across 26 countries as clients.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

From major bank to fintech

Marty brings more than ten years of investment banking experience at Vontobel. There, he built out the institutional digital asset offerings and led multidisciplinary teams. Vontobel stands as a pioneer in the industry. After all, the bank became the first issuer worldwide to offer a traditional structured product on the blockchain via smart contract.

At GenTwo Digital, Marty now drives the so-called Assetization Framework on an operational level. The goal is to give financial professionals the ability to scale digital asset strategies with institutional infrastructure globally. He holds an MSc from EPFL and is a Certified Crypto Finance Expert.

GenTwo deliberately distinguishes between assetization and pure tokenization. While tokenization merely creates a blockchain token, assetization integrates assets as securities into the existing banking system. This way, institutional investors access new asset classes through familiar channels.

Institutional demand drives the market

The timing of the appointment coincides with a phase in which institutional players are significantly expanding their digital asset strategies. Experts estimate the global market for so-called unbankable assets at USD 78 trillion. These include assets that previously had no efficient access to capital markets.

"Digital assets have been part of our DNA since day one. With Florian's expertise, we are accelerating this vision and strengthening our position as a global infrastructure leader in digital assetization." - Philippe A. Naegeli, Co-Founder and CEO, GenTwo

GenTwo ranks among Switzerland's leading fintech startups. The company positions itself not as a crypto exchange or token issuer, but as an infrastructure provider for regulated financial institutions. Accordingly, the hiring decision targets clients who want to embed digital assets into existing portfolio processes.

Swiss locational advantage

Switzerland has established itself as one of the leading jurisdictions for digital assets in recent years. The regulatory framework allows traditional financial infrastructure to connect with decentralized liquidity. For companies like GenTwo, this represents a strategic advantage.

Vontobel continues to pursue its own digital asset strategy and collaborates with custody provider Taurus, among others. Still, Marty's departure signals how intensely specialized platforms are competing for talent right now. The move also shows that experienced digital asset professionals from traditional banking are sought-after resources in the fintech sector.

GenTwo's growth from zero to over USD 6.5 billion in structured assets within eight years illustrates the demand for such infrastructure solutions. With Marty's appointment, the company sends a clear signal. The digital division is set to become a central growth pillar.