Harvard cuts Bitcoin ETF position by 21 percent and buys Ethereum for the first time

Harvard Management Company (HMC) significantly reduced its Bitcoin holdings in Q4 2025. The manager of the world's largest academic endowment cut its IBIT position from 6.81 million to 5.35 million shares ($208 million). That represents a decline of 21.5 percent.

At the same time, HMC opened a new position in BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA): 3.87 million shares worth $86.8 million. This marks the first Ethereum investment by the $56.9 billion endowment. Harvard's total crypto positions now stand at $352.6 million, roughly 0.62 percent of the overall portfolio. Despite the reduction, Bitcoin remains the largest publicly declared equity position, surpassing Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Not simply rebalancing

The figures from the latest SEC 13F filing point to a deliberate reallocation. In the prior quarter, HMC had increased its Bitcoin position by 257 percent, from 1.91 million to 6.81 million IBIT shares. As a result, the Q4 reduction of 1.48 million shares carries real weight, amounting to roughly $177 million less Bitcoin exposure.

Meanwhile, the market environment in Q4 was turbulent. Bitcoin hit a high of around $126,000 in October 2025, then fell to $88,429 by December 31. Ethereum lost about 28 percent over the same period. Harvard's remaining Bitcoin position stood at $265.8 million at quarter-end.

Whether the reduction was a tactical profit-taking move near the October high or a strategic reallocation toward Ethereum remains unclear. An HMC spokesperson declined to comment on the investment strategy. CEO N.P. Narvekar also did not comment publicly on the crypto allocation.

Broad portfolio rotation in Q4

Harvard's crypto adjustments did not happen in isolation. The endowment made sweeping changes to its public equity portfolio in Q4. Most notably, HMC added a $141 million position in Union Pacific Corporation.

Technology holdings showed a mixed picture. HMC increased Broadcom by 222 percent, raised Google by 25 percent, and Taiwan Semiconductor by 45 percent. On the other hand, the fund cut Amazon by 36 percent, Microsoft by 21 percent, and Nvidia by 30 percent. HMC sold off Light & Wonder and Maze Therapeutics entirely.

This pattern suggests active risk management. Profits flowed out of positions with strong prior performance, while capital moved into sectors with catch-up potential. The crypto strategy fits neatly into this framework: reduction in Bitcoin after the price run-up, diversification into Ethereum as a second exposure.

Universities and crypto: a quiet trend

Harvard is not alone in its crypto allocation. Yale pioneered the space as early as 2018 under legendary CIO David Swensen. Initially, the university invested through stakes in Andreessen Horowitz Crypto Fund and Paradigm VC. Emory University became the first US university with a publicly declared crypto position in October 2024. It invested $52 million in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust. By November 2025, Emory had doubled that position. Brown University also holds $13.8 million in IBIT, and the University of Texas at Austin has declared Bitcoin ETF positions as well.

The performance contribution is measurable. Research firm MPI estimates that digital assets contributed 200 to 300 basis points to top university endowment returns. Specifically, the University of Michigan posted a 15.5 percent annual return, with roughly 2.9 percentage points attributable to digital assets. MIT came in at 14.8 percent, Stanford at 14.3 percent. Harvard itself reported an 11.9 percent return for fiscal year 2025, beating the 8 percent benchmark.

Still, the political sensitivity of the topic explains why almost no endowment manager speaks publicly about crypto positions. Yet the 13F filings tell a clear story.

Staking as an additional incentive

Harvard's crypto exposure runs exclusively through BlackRock products. Both the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) come from the world's largest asset manager. ETHA launched in July 2024 and now manages roughly $11 billion. IBIT has established itself as the industry-leading spot Bitcoin ETF since its 2024 launch.

In December 2025, BlackRock filed an S-1 application for a staked Ethereum ETF with the SEC. If approved, institutional investors like Harvard could earn staking yields on their Ethereum positions in the future. For university endowments that invest long-term and need to maximize returns, that would be a strong incentive.