ICE plans to bring Hyperliquid perps to the US with Trade[XYZ]

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the NYSE, plans to bring round-the-clock perpetual futures built on Hyperliquid to the US together with Trade[XYZ], subject to regulatory approvals. At the same time, Stan Druckenmiller has publicly disclosed that he is an investor in Trade[XYZ].

Perpetual futures, or perps, are futures contracts with no expiry date, and traders usually use them with leverage. Hyperliquid is an onchain trading platform and handles execution. Trade[XYZ] designs the products on top of it: perps on stocks, stock indices, commodities and currencies, so far only for eligible users outside the US. Besides the New York Stock Exchange, ICE also operates futures exchanges and clearing houses. In March 2026, Trade[XYZ] secured the license for the first official S&P 500 perpetual. The exchange group had previously invested in Polymarket and OKX. More than USD 650 billion in trading volume ran through Trade[XYZ]'s markets in just over a year. Yet the start date for US trading is still open.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

ICE becomes exclusive operator of US markets on Hyperliquid

ICE and Trade[XYZ] have signed a definitive agreement, although it remains subject to regulatory approvals. Among other things, the deal needs the approval of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The group will become the exclusive operator of the regulated Trade[XYZ] markets. To do so, it is building its own market and clearing structure for retail clients on Hyperliquid. The plan covers perpetual futures with KYC and AML checks, including approval for leveraged trading. In addition, the exchange operator is taking a minority stake in Trade[XYZ]. The amount, stake size and valuation remain undisclosed. ICE expects no material impact on its adjusted 2026 earnings, capital returns or debt reduction.

Retail is new business for ICE. Today, institutional players account for more than 99% of participation in the group's markets. The new segment will also run separately from the institutional futures and clearing business. As a result, commercial hedgers carry no counterparty risk from the retail business. Retail investors get access through futures commission merchants (FCMs). These follow KYC and AML rules and become members of the platform. ICE names its joint venture with OKX as one distribution channel, among others. Its FCM and broker-dealer subsidiaries, however, still need their own approvals.

"We intend to find retail traders where they want to be, through the partners, brokers, and platforms they already use. We see these perp markets as additive to our futures markets, not a replacement for them." - Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Chair and CEO, Intercontinental Exchange

Trade[XYZ] plans to share details on products, eligibility and timing only once the approvals move forward. Neither company has named a launch date either. Meanwhile, the existing markets outside the US keep running alongside the planned US structure.

Druckenmiller plans to use Trade[XYZ] in his investment process

Stan Druckenmiller made his stake public on X on the day of the announcement. He wrote that he is an investor in Trade[XYZ]. As a market participant, he also plans to use the product in his investment process, he wrote. He thus presents himself as a future user of the platform, not just as a backer. The industry views Druckenmiller as a macro investor. His post is therefore a signal from the world of macro investing to an onchain trading venue. Yet he did not disclose the size of his stake.

Little is known for certain about his capital. Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office does not publish a total figure for its assets under management. As of 30.06.2026, its latest 13F filing with the SEC shows around USD 5.21 billion in 90 US long positions. The filing does not cover other assets, so the figure does not reflect total wealth. The next 13F is due in mid-November 2026. Thus, as long as the stake size and the asset base remain unconfirmed, the signal carries limited weight.

Hyperliquid provides the infrastructure for Trade[XYZ]

Trade[XYZ] runs its markets under HIP-3, the framework for perps that external developers build on Hyperliquid. Whoever launches such a market sets the offering, the price sources and the leverage limits. Execution, by contrast, runs on Hyperliquid's onchain engine. Moreover, the operators of such markets, known as deployers, must stake 500,000 HYPE. Consequently, Hyperliquid provides the infrastructure, while Trade[XYZ] designs the products.

The concentration stands out. According to data from TokenPost, open interest across all HIP-3 markets stood at USD 4.12 billion on 28.10.2026. The total spanned 169 markets offered by four actively operating venues. Trade[XYZ]'s markets accounted for 97% of it. At the same time, the markets built by external developers drive about half of all trading volume on Hyperliquid. In practice, Trade[XYZ] dominates the HIP-3 segment.

It remains unclear how exactly the planned US structure will use Hyperliquid and HIP-3. The ICE announcement mentions neither HYPE staking nor any share in fees or revenue. Furthermore, ICE is taking equity in Trade[XYZ], not in the HYPE token. Therefore, the role HYPE will play as collateral or a staking instrument in the regulated version is unknown. Ultimately, the deal does not answer whether any economic value flows back to HYPE holders.

ICE continues its crypto strategy

Trade[XYZ] is the next building block in a crypto strategy ICE has been expanding since October 2025. That month, it announced plans to invest up to USD 2 billion in Polymarket at a USD 9 billion post-money valuation. A further USD 600 million followed in March 2026. Also in March, ICE took a strategic stake in OKX at a USD 25 billion valuation, with a board seat. Finally, in June 2026 the two companies set up the 50/50 joint venture OKXICE. It is to operate as a US broker-dealer and FCM. Trabue Bland, Senior Vice President Futures Exchanges at ICE, and Andrew Cuomo share the chair. The former governor of New York has sat on the OKX board since July 2026. In October 2026, OKX added further investors, including Circle, Ripple and Standard Chartered.

The venture does not enter an empty market. First, in late May 2026 the CFTC approved Kalshi's BTCPERP. BTCPERP became the first true perpetual without expiry on a registered US platform. Alongside it, the agency issued a policy statement. CFTC Chairman Mike Selig said perpetuals "have become a foundational risk management and price discovery tool." Coinbase Financial Markets received a no-action letter for certain perps. Later, in June 2026, further no-action letters followed for Bitnomial and Coinbase. These allowed both firms to drop the expiry dates on existing futures, perpetual-style. Kraken's parent company Payward had previously announced its acquisition of Bitnomial in April and completed it in early May. In mid-June, Kraken launched perps in the US on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether and Solana.

Legally, however, this framework remains unsettled. The policy statement is guidance, not a rule. For that reason, future CFTC leadership could reverse it. Trade[XYZ] differs from Kalshi, Coinbase and Kraken mainly in its offering. Its perps cover stocks, indices, commodities and currencies and trade on Hyperliquid. Whether ICE can roll out this offering in the US is up to the CFTC.