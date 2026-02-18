Incore Bank welcomes new member to its executive board

Swiss tech bank Incore Bank AG has appointed Igor Djurdjevic as Head of Corporate Services on the Executive Board, effective February 1, 2026. He will be the fourth member of the Executive Board and will be responsible for risk control, compliance, finance, and legal affairs.

Igor Djurdjevic takes over from René Hertach, who built up the Corporate Services division and retired at the end of January 2026. Djurdjevic has many years of management experience in risk control and compliance at various Swiss private banks. Most recently, he held a management position at Bergos Privatbank. He holds a master's degree in finance from the University of Zurich.

Focus on risk control, compliance, finance, and legal

In his new role, Djurdjevic will take over strategic management of corporate services functions. One focus will be on the consistent implementation of regulatory requirements and the further development of efficient and compliant financial and control processes.

"With Igor Djurdjevic, we are gaining a proven expert with in-depth experience in the regulatory environment. His professional expertise and understanding of our customers' needs will provide targeted support for the sustainable development of Incore Bank." - Mark Dambacher, CEO Incore Bank AG

By expanding its management team, Incore Bank AG is strengthening its leadership structure and underlining its commitment to high regulatory quality and responsible corporate governance, according to a press release. Djurdjevic also expressed his enthusiasm about his new role.

“I am looking forward to supporting Incore Bank AG in a phase of further development. My focus is on stable, efficient, and regulatory-compliant processes as the basis for sustainable growth.” - Igor Djurdjevic, Head of Corporate Services Incore Bank AG

About Incore Bank AG

Incore Bank AG, headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland, was founded in 2007 and is an internationally oriented B2B transaction bank for traditional and digital assets regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Innovative solutions, a comprehensive range of services, and a high level of technological expertise position Incore Bank as the preferred tech bank and partner for banks, financial intermediaries, and companies in Switzerland and abroad. Incore Bank stands for banking and technology from a single source: modular, innovative, and secure.