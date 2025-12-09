Federal Council proposes FINIG overhaul for crypto companies

A federation of three industry associations has published an official statement on the ongoing revision of the Swiss Financial Institutions Act (FINIG) - aiming to create clearer and more innovation-friendly regulatory conditions for crypto and blockchain providers.

A working group of the SBF, in close collaboration with the three associations Crypto Valley Association (CVA), the Swiss Fintech Association (SFTA) and the Capital Markets and Technology Association (CMTA), prepared the statement. The group generally welcomes the government’s initiative to introduce new licensing categories and a clearer legal framework for stablecoins, crypto institutions and payment service providers under FINIG. At the same time, it calls for the law to acknowledge the specific characteristics of distributed ledger technology (DLT) instead of forcing it into outdated financial structures. The aim is to create regulated, transparent and globally competitive conditions that preserve Switzerland’s position as a leading blockchain hub.

Why the revision is necessary

The existing regulation was based on the “Fintech licence” introduced in 2018 - with significant restrictions such as the CHF 100 million limit for customer deposits. This ceiling has hampered growth, particularly for providers working with client funds or seeking to issue stablecoins.

The new proposal introduces two new licensing categories: “Payment Instrument Institutions” for entities issuing stablecoins or crypto-based payment instruments, and “Crypto-Institutions” for providers of custody, trading or market making in digital assets. This could legalise many activities that have so far existed in a grey area under Swiss law.

What the SBF is demanding

Technological neutrality: Rules should not discriminate against blockchain technologies but should focus on outcomes and function - not the underlying technology.

Proportionality: Requirements should be designed so as not to excessively hinder innovation, particularly for startup and mid-sized projects.

Trust & transparency: Requirements for custody, reserve management, KYC and AML obligations must be clearly defined and enforceable - especially for stablecoins and custody services.

The SBF warns against automatically regulating crypto-assets like traditional financial instruments, as this could make many business models unworkable.

What is missing today

The statement criticises the lack of a strategic vision. The associations therefore demand that the proposal should - first and foremost - strengthen Switzerland’s competitiveness as a financial centre. Such a vision should build on Switzerland’s existing strengths, including:

its high degree of legal certainty,

the advanced institutional adoption of crypto business,

as well as self-regulation.

The associations also emphasise that the global financial industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology (DLT) and digital identity are changing how financial services and products are created, distributed and managed.

“The direction is right. The Federal Council shows that it takes the realities of the digital financial market seriously. But the draft remains unclear in important areas. Without consistent guiding principles and a clear vision, Switzerland risks falling behind in international competition.” - Heinz Tännler, President of the Swiss Blockchain Federation

Stablecoins legally permissible again

The FINIG proposal creates a framework that finally allows the issuance of stablecoins from Switzerland. Stablecoins are virtual currencies tied to an official currency (e.g. US dollar or euro) through a stabilisation mechanism. Stablecoins have grown explosively, particularly in the dollar market. It is foreseeable that stablecoins in other currencies will also play a central role in payments and in the financial system. Currently, requirements for issuers are too strict to make the business viable at all.

The associations explicitly welcome that money laundering risks can be addressed, among other things, through the blocking of sanctioned addresses (“blacklisting”), but insist that this rule must apply to all types of stablecoins. They also strongly warn against allowing only one specific form of stablecoin, as this would significantly limit competition and innovation.

Furthermore, the associations criticise the requirement that banks should only be allowed to issue stablecoins via a separate payment instrument institution. Given the banks’ role as central players in the payment system, they see no factual justification for such an obligation.

The 14 improvement proposals of the SBF working group

The following 14 points summarise the areas where the expert group sees the greatest need for adjustment. They aim to create legal certainty, avoid duplication, correct impractical elements and ensure that innovation is not slowed by unnecessary regulatory hurdles. The points are based on a comprehensive analysis by the industry associations and reflect the central concerns of the sector.