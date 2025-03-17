Russia bets on cryptocurrencies for oil trade

In light of ongoing Western sanctions, Russia is exploring alternative methods for international transactions. According to media reports, the country is increasingly relying on cryptocurrencies such as stablecoins to maintain oil exports despite the restrictions.

Russia is increasingly using digital assets like Tether (USDT) to process international payments in oil trading, Reuters reports. Payments from countries such as China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates are now being settled in cryptocurrencies. With this move, Moscow aims to detach itself from traditional financial systems like SWIFT and circumvent sanctions. The growing use of cryptocurrencies highlights how digital financial instruments are gaining geopolitical relevance.

Crypto payments instead of bank transactions

Since the exclusion of Russian banks from the SWIFT network following sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been searching for alternatives to process international trade transactions. Particularly in the lucrative oil trade, Russian traders are increasingly turning to stablecoins, primarily USDT, which is pegged to the US dollar and offers high liquidity.

According to insiders, payments are made via wallets, often routed through intermediary financial hubs such as Dubai. From there, the amounts are converted into fiat currencies or transferred into alternative assets. The advantage: cryptocurrencies are faster, cheaper, and harder to track than traditional bank transfers. At the same time, they bypass Western regulatory authorities, which plays into Russia's hands given the current situation.

Global implications and regulatory pressure

A state like Russia using cryptocurrencies in the oil trade marks a geopolitical turning point. It demonstrates the potential of digital assets to challenge existing financial architectures. Other countries with restricted access to international payment systems may follow suit.

For regulators worldwide, this development presents a new challenge: on the one hand, stablecoins offer efficiency – on the other, they pose a risk to transparency and oversight. The global financial landscape is undergoing a transformation in which cryptocurrencies could play an increasingly central role.