Second edition of the Swiss Crypto Awards crowns five winners

Yesterday's Finance 2.0 conference "Crypto Assets 24" concluded with the festive presentation of the Swiss Crypto Awards 2024. These awards, which were presented for the second time, are intended to honor outstanding achievements and innovations in the Swiss digital assets & crypto industry.

The jury, consisting of renowned experts such as Tina Balzli, Marc Degen, Dr. Daniel Diemers, Dr. Adriano Lucatelli, Prof. Dr. George Grivas, Mathias Ruch and Dr. Lidia Bolla, selected the winners in a multi-stage process. The "Swiss Crypto Awards" were created to recognize outstanding achievements in the Swiss crypto and blockchain industry and to promote trust and recognition within the traditional financial world as well as in the field of digital assets. According to CVJ.CH co-founder and initiator of the awards, Rino Borini, the Swiss Crypto Awards are not only a recognition for the winners, but also a testament to the growing trust and collaboration across the crypto and financial industry in Switzerland.

Best Crypto-/Digital Assets Offering

This category recognizes the financial service provider in Switzerland that offers the best and most innovative crypto services such as custody, brokerage services or other services and generally creates access for clients in this asset class. The nominees were: BX Digital, Postfinance and Sygnum. Winner: Postfinance

Reasoning: Postfinance, the first systemically important bank and the largest retail bank in Switzerland, has successfully implemented access to crypto assets for its 2.5 million customers. Its solution is fully integrated into e-banking and does not look like a foreign body.

Best Crypto Investment Product

This category honors the best crypto investment product in Switzerland. The decisive factors are the innovative nature of the product, the structure and implementation as well as the return and risk. Sales activities must focus on Switzerland. The nominees were: Amina Bank, CV VC and Sygnum. Winner: CV VC

Reasoning: CV VC's investment product (AMC) was one of the first on the market and invests in blockchain-based applications. With the AMC, CV VC has created a platform that combines innovation and investment opportunities in the blockchain world. Its clear structure and international approach are exemplary.

Best Crypto Startup

This category recognizes a Bitcoin/crypto startup from Switzerland that effectively solves a customer problem, inspires with an innovative approach, can demonstrate initial success and impresses with a convincing team. The nominees were: Relai, Safe and Thor Wallet. Winner: Relai

Reasoning: Relai has simplified access to Bitcoin for many investors and set new standards with its user-friendly app. According to the jury, its success and expansion show the enormous potential of Swiss crypto start-ups. Relai also cooperates with a Swiss banking partner, Swissquote, and is growing throughout Europe.

Crypto Shaper 2024

This category recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the success of Blockchain Nation Switzerland. The nominees were: Marc Dambacher (CEO Incore Bank), Mathias Imbach (CEO Sygnum) and Stephan Zwahlen (CEO Maerki Baumann). Winner: Mathias Imbach

Reasoning: The Swiss national co-founded Sygnum in 2017, one of the first crypto banks with a banking license, and has been running the bank as CEO ever since. With his vision and leadership, Mathias Imbach has made Sygnum a key player in crypto banking. His work has made a significant contribution to strengthening Switzerland as a blockchain nation.

Jury Excellence

This special award from the entire jury recognizes an individual or institution that has achieved something exceptional for the Swiss crypto and blockchain industry. Winner: Swiss Blockchain Federation

Reasoning: The Swiss Blockchain Federation (SBF) has been promoting Switzerland as a blockchain location for years and provided valuable foundations for the Basel crypto standard and the FINMA supervisory communication on staking in 2023. Under the chairmanship of Heinz Tännler, member of the Zug cantonal government, the Swiss Blockchain Federation has laid the foundations for a strong and sustainable blockchain industry in Switzerland through its continuous work.