SOL Strategies listed on Nasdaq

The Canadian blockchain firm SOL Strategies has received approval to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Trading under the ticker symbol STKE will begin on September 9, marking the end of OTC trading (OTCQB), while the listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under “HODL” will remain in place.

SOL Strategies is a publicly traded Canadian company that invests in the Solana blockchain using debt capital and operates validator nodes to earn additional rewards. To date, SOL Strategies has secured around 500 million US dollars in funding through convertible bonds. Now, the company has received approval for its Nasdaq listing and will begin trading on September 9, 2025, under the ticker STKE. This move strengthens its position as a leading institutional investor in the Solana ecosystem and signals the growing acceptance of Solana in traditional financial markets.

More liquidity and access to institutional capital

SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald stated that this listing will provide shareholders with greater liquidity and give the company access to deeper capital markets. SOL Strategies will continue to focus on expanding validator operations and investments in the Solana ecosystem. On the CSE, the HODL share price rose by around 20% immediately after the announcement.

SOL Strategies is among the largest Solana-focused institutions, with a clear position as a strategic gateway firm for institutional investors. The move comes at a time when other blockchain players – such as Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto – are also planning to invest billions into Solana treasury strategies.

Solana in the spotlight of institutional strategies

The Nasdaq listing is more than just market access – it signals the increasing institutional relevance of Solana. Combined with technical advancements such as the Alpenglow upgrade, which enables transaction finality of under 150 ms, this step sends a strong message: Solana is establishing itself as a serious platform for fast, scalable blockchain infrastructure.

The Nasdaq listing of SOL Strategies could also serve as a signal for other crypto companies seeking to build a bridge between decentralized innovation and traditional capital markets. While Bitcoin and Ethereum products have already gained a foothold on US exchanges, this marks one of the first major steps for a pure Solana company. Analysts see this as an indication that investors may increasingly turn to alternative Layer-1 ecosystems in the future.