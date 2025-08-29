Solana DEX users collapse: memecoin fraud causes decline

The number of decentralized Solana traders (DEX) has dropped from 4.8 million at the beginning of the year to just 900’000 in August - a decline linked to a wave of memecoin fraud cases.

In August, the daily number of traders on Solana-based DEX platforms fell to around 900’000 - after peaking at 4.8 million earlier this year. Daily transactions have also plummeted - from about 45 million in July to 28.8 million in August. Experts attribute this decline primarily to the massive surge in memecoin scams, fake token pumps, and targeted fraud schemes such as Instagram hacks.

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Memecoin fraud erodes trust in retail trading

Analyst Ryan Lee of Bitget sees the wave of Ponzi-like memecoin launches and rug pulls as a key reason for the retreat of many retail traders. Recent incidents include the compromise of Instagram accounts belonging to high-profile celebrities - including Adele, Future, and the Michael Jackson estate - to promote fake Solana tokens. Some of these tokens lost up to 98% of their value. These events vividly illustrate how security gaps and fraud schemes undermine trust in DEX systems.

Solana withstands the downturn - with reserves and potential

Despite the withdrawal of many retail traders, Solana continues to show strength: its share of DEX volume recovered to around 27% in August after a decline, despite ongoing challenges from the memecoin focus. Bitwise analyst Max Shannon emphasizes that the network is well positioned to compete with Ethereum thanks to its high capital efficiency and ambitious development roadmap. In particular, affordable transaction costs and a strong roadmap ensure that Solana remains competitive in the DeFi space over the long term.

To restore confidence, parts of the Solana community are already pushing for stricter token standards, improved audits, and investor warning systems. At the same time, pressure is mounting on regulators to crack down on social-media-based fraud schemes. If Solana can improve security on DEX platforms while fostering innovative projects, the current decline may turn out to be just a temporary market correction - with the potential to build a more solid foundation for legitimate DeFi and meme-coin projects in the long run.