Solana Saga loses software and security updates

Solana Mobile, the smartphone manufacturer, has announced that no further software or security updates will be released for its Solana Saga model. The discontinuation comes less than two years after the device first hit the market.

Solana Saga, an Android smartphone with a Web3 focus, was launched in April 2023 featuring an integrated seed vault and dApp store. A total of 20’000 units were sold. Support has now officially ended as previously announced – the last security update was issued in November 2024.

No further technical updates for Saga phones

Solana Mobile officially stated that no software or security patches will be provided for Saga devices going forward. The phones will only continue to receive basic customer support – without any technical maintenance. The decision comes much earlier than typical in the smartphone industry: Apple, for example, offers updates for up to seven years, while Google provides similar lifespans for certain Pixel models – Saga support ends after roughly two years.

The Saga was a niche product in the crypto smartphone segment, initially priced around USD 1’000 before being reduced to roughly USD 599. The launch aimed to integrate blockchain and Web3 functionality directly into a mobile device – through pre-installed wallets, airdrops, and dApp access. The discontinuation reflects Solana Mobile’s shift in focus to its upcoming successor, the Seeker, which has already attracted over 150.000 pre-orders.

Users unhappy with the decision

For users, this means an increased security risk as no new patches will be delivered. Companies like Apple and Google are now seen as benchmarks for long-term update support – Solana Mobile’s short lifecycle falls well below those standards. Users may also face future compatibility issues and potential vulnerabilities.

The move is part of Solana Mobile’s strategic realignment toward the Seeker launch rather than long-term support for the previous generation. It highlights the risks facing buyers of specialized blockchain smartphones when manufacturers shift their focus.