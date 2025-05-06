Swiss crypto associations present 12-point program

The three industry associations Swiss Blockchain Federation, Crypto Valley Association, and Bitcoin Association Switzerland warn in a joint 12-point program about Switzerland's risk of losing its lead as a crypto nation, and present concrete measures to strengthen its position.

The comprehensive document analyzes the current situation as well as the strengths and weaknesses of Switzerland’s financial center, and derives action points and recommendations for policymakers, regulators, and the industry. The goal is to sustainably secure and expand Switzerland’s competitiveness and innovative strength in the blockchain and fintech sectors, according to a press release.

Is Switzerland falling behind?

In recent years, Switzerland has established itself as a leading location for blockchain technologies – thanks to advanced regulatory frameworks, an innovation-friendly approach by authorities, and close cooperation between politics and industry.

But this lead is at risk: countries in Asia and the Middle East are rapidly catching up and increasingly offering attractive conditions for blockchain companies; the sharp policy reversal of the Trump administration serves as a wake-up call. At the same time, lengthy processes, regulatory uncertainties, and new international requirements are perceived as obstacles in Switzerland. This has been repeatedly highlighted by CVJ.CH in its reporting.

To counter this trend and future-proof Switzerland as a location, a joint and coordinated approach is necessary. The 12-point program of the manifesto aims to address this precisely and offer concrete measures to promote innovation and competitiveness while reducing regulatory barriers.

The 12-point program

The manifesto outlines twelve concrete areas of action to serve as a foundation for a strong and forward-looking blockchain industry in Switzerland:

Strengthen innovation-friendly conditions: FINMA should reestablish innovation support as a strategic goal and report on progress. Technology-neutral and proportionate regulation: Requirements for crypto service providers and stablecoins must be differentiated and competitive. Binding deadlines for FINMA authorization processes: Procedures should be clearly structured and completed within six months. Promote digital money: Stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) should form the foundation of a digital economy. Use of technology for compliance: Innovative technologies should make compliance processes more efficient and cost-effective. Strengthen self-regulation: Self-regulatory organizations (SROs) should be granted more leeway. Transparent supervisory practices: FINMA should make its supervisory practices more open and strengthen dialogue with the industry. Remove technical investment barriers: Barriers to foreign investments should be identified and reduced. More precise regulation: Vague norms should be clarified through dialogue between authorities and industry. Critically assess international standards: Adoption of international standards into Swiss law must serve the interests of the location. Encourage industry initiative: The industry should develop standards and proactively address weaknesses. Strengthen funding for start-ups and SMEs: Government support programs and tax incentives should be expanded.

The Swiss Blockchain Federation, the Crypto Valley Association, and the Bitcoin Association Switzerland initiated this manifesto with the goal of positioning Switzerland as a leading blockchain location in the long term, the press release states. The implementation of the goals will be reviewed regularly and adjusted as needed, with the aim of realizing concrete measures. Interested organizations are warmly invited to join the initiative and actively contribute to strengthening Switzerland as a blockchain hub.