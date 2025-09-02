Swiss crypto bank expands business in Germany and Liechtenstein

The Swiss crypto banking group Sygnum is strengthening its international presence by expanding its asset management offering to Germany and Liechtenstein. The move will give institutional and large-scale investors in these markets access to selected parts of Sygnum’s crypto investment solutions.

The strategic market entry follows the successful registration in Liechtenstein last September, which positioned the company for broader expansion across Europe. In addition to its main hubs in Zurich and Singapore, Sygnum now operates a Middle East business in Abu Dhabi and a European office in Liechtenstein, according to a press release.

Expansion in Europe

The expansion aligns with Sygnum’s broader European strategy of tapping into new markets through established regulatory frameworks and crypto expertise. Investors in Germany and Liechtenstein will gain direct access to trusted crypto investment solutions with institutional-grade security and compliance.

"Our expansion into Germany and Liechtenstein reflects the strong demand from institutional investors seeking trusted access to sophisticated crypto investment strategies. These markets offer significant growth opportunities as investors increasingly recognize digital assets as an essential component of diversified portfolios." - Fabian Dori, Chief Investment Officer at Sygnum

Through a liability umbrella solution, Sygnum Europe AG, in collaboration with Reuss Private Access AG, will manage distribution in the EU. German and Liechtenstein investors can access Sygnum’s investment solutions via authorized distribution partners, with further expansion into additional European markets planned.

First crypto bank to reach profitability

Earlier this year, Sygnum announced the completion of a strategic growth round of USD 58 million, pushing the company’s valuation past USD 1 billion. The additional capital was intended to accelerate market entry in multiple regions, expand the product portfolio with a focus on Bitcoin technology, enable strategic acquisitions, and further strengthen organizational resilience. At the time, the bank had already identified Europe as a natural growth market.