Texas invests 5 million in strategic Bitcoin reserve

Texas has taken a significant step: the US state acquired 5 million USD in a Bitcoin ETF as a precursor to a planned state crypto reserve. This move brings Texas close to becoming the first US state to officially hold Bitcoin as part of its state reserves.

As part of the preparations for an official state reserve, Texas purchased 5 million USD worth of shares in the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). For now, the measure serves as a placeholder until the final structure of the reserve is established. Earlier this year, 10 million USD had already been allocated for the reserve.

Transitional solution via etf

In summer 2025, Texas passed the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Investment Act, creating the legal framework for a state crypto reserve. The aim is to establish Bitcoin as a strategic asset within the state treasury, similar to gold, as a hedge against inflation or economic instability. Supporters see this as a forward-looking step that could position Texas as a pioneer in the digital asset space.

Acquiring Bitcoin through an ETF such as IBIT is considered a pragmatic entry point: it allows the state to invest in Bitcoin without immediately having to build its own custody and security infrastructure. According to officials, the process of selecting a custodian is still ongoing; until then, the ETF position serves as a “placeholder.”

Administrative implementation and next steps

According to official reports, the purchase via the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is initially being used as a temporary parking solution until the state’s custody mechanism is fully established. Officials in Texas are already in the evaluation phase with qualified custody providers that meet the legal requirements of the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve – including standards for on-chain verifiability, multi-signature security models and regular audit protocols.

In parallel, the organizational framework for the reserve is being prepared: this includes the annual reporting obligation to the State Comptroller’s Office, valuation of Bitcoin holdings according to market-based standards and integration into the state’s existing treasury structures. The goal is a gradual increase of the reserve volume beyond the originally allocated 10 million USD once custody, compliance and liquidity management are fully implemented.

Texas’s move could serve as a signal for other US states, similar to earlier legislative initiatives in New Hampshire or Arizona – with the key difference that Texas is the first state to actually deploy funds. If the reserve is consolidated and the framework established, this could pave the way for broad state-level acceptance of cryptocurrencies and strengthen the confidence of institutional investors and public entities in digital assets.