Thailand introduces crypto payments for tourists

Thailand is launching a new pilot project that allows foreign tourists to convert cryptocurrencies into Thai baht. The measure is part of a strategy to revive the tourism sector after pandemic-related slumps.

The government is introducing an 18-month pilot project called TouristDigiPay, which enables tourists to exchange cryptocurrencies into baht via licensed platforms. The conversion is capped at a maximum of 550'000 baht (around CHF 13’600) per person to prevent money laundering. Visitors can then spend the converted baht through regulated e-wallets and QR code payments in shops - direct payment with crypto will not be possible in the first stage.

Official reasons and framework conditions

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira explained that the initiative aims to encourage tourists to spend money more quickly and to strengthen the struggling tourism sector. The involvement of the Finance Ministry, the SEC, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Tourism Ministry highlights the importance of the initiative as a public sandbox. The projected number of tourists for 2025 has already been cut by 10% to 33 million - a clear signal of how urgently innovation in the payments sector is needed.

With TouristDigiPay, Thailand is creating an interface between crypto and the real economy. The per-tourist cap is intended to help minimize risks, while tech-savvy visitors gain an easy way to spend money. In regions facing a decline in traditional visitor flows, such as from China, the country is opening up a new target group: crypto-travelers. If nationwide implementation succeeds, Thailand could secure a long-term role as a technological frontrunner in the Asia-Pacific region.

Assessment of the measure

Another crucial aspect is the signal it sends to other countries in the region. While many Southeast Asian nations are still experimenting with restrictive regulations, Thailand is demonstrating that controlled integration of crypto payments into everyday life is possible. If the pilot projects prove successful, this could put pressure on neighboring countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, or Indonesia to adopt similar solutions to remain competitive in international tourism.

In addition, the program could also benefit the domestic economy. By directly converting cryptocurrencies into baht, additional foreign currency flows into the financial system more quickly and efficiently, strengthening banks, payment service providers, and local merchants. Especially in tourist hotspots such as Bangkok, Phuket, or Chiang Mai, this could lead to smoother payment processes and further enhance Thailand’s attractiveness as a travel destination.