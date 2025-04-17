Trump launches crypto Monopoly with NFTs and memecoin

Donald Trump is expanding his activities in the crypto sector. His next venture involves a digital Monopoly-style board game that combines NFTs with his self-launched TRUMP memecoin.

The project, once again developed under the leadership of his longtime business partner Bill Zanker, is set to become part of a growing crypto ecosystem built around the Trump brand. According to reports, the planned game will focus on virtual real estate, tradable NFTs, and transactions using the TRUMP token. The goal is to transform Trump's brand universe into an interactive Web3 experience. Critics see a potential conflict of interest with Trump’s political office.

Gamified Web3 project with political undertones

In the game, users will be able to acquire, build, and trade digital properties-much like the classic board game Monopoly. The twist: all gameplay elements will be represented through NFTs, while all transactions will be conducted using the TRUMP memecoin. The project is said to be closely tied to Trump’s previous crypto ventures, including his NFT collections that have been making headlines since 2022.

The new crypto game is overseen by Bill Zanker, who also co-developed Trump’s earlier books and online education platforms. According to information from Fortune, the game is not only meant to entertain but also to generate real revenue-through both token transactions and NFT sales.

Criticism over token distribution and political influence

Critics have voiced serious concerns: according to blockchain data, over 80% of TRUMP memecoins are held in wallets linked to Trump-affiliated organizations. In the coming days, 3.6% of the total supply can be moved for the first time, as determined by CVJ.CH. This concentration raises questions about fairness and possible market manipulation-especially since Trump is currently serving as president and has taken a clearly pro-crypto political stance.

It also remains unclear how involved Trump is in the operational side of the game. While Zanker is described as the driving force, Trump’s name and influence are clearly at the forefront. With the NFT game, Trump is attempting to merge politics, branding, and the crypto world. Whether it’s a stroke of genius or a risky conflict of interest remains to be seen.