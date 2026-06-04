ADA crash: Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson announces a break

ADA fell below 20 cents for the first time in more than five years, after the token lost between 10 and 13 percent in the 24-hour window. Founder Charles Hoskinson, who had previously forecast a "wave of bankruptcies" across the Cardano ecosystem, has now announced a temporary break.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain developed by Input Output Global (IOG). ADA is its native token, used for staking, governance votes, and transaction fees. The network was originally founded in 2017 by Hoskinson, a co-founder of Ethereum. The intraday low recently sat at around 0.188 USD. Over the past year, the loss adds up to roughly 70 percent, and against the all-time high of 3.09 USD from September 2021, it reaches around 93 percent. Evidently, the ADA price decline does not leave the founder entirely unmoved.

Hoskinson announces a break and warns of ecosystem collapses

In early June, Hoskinson published a video on X in which he summed up the situation soberly: "This is where we're at as an ecosystem." A day later, a brief post followed: "I'm taking a break. TTYL." The founder stressed that he holds no special rights within the network. "I don't have any special powers with Cardano," he wrote, signaling distance without formally relinquishing responsibility.

Behind the withdrawal lie recognizable frustrations. Hoskinson had proposed an index plan to strengthen the ecosystem, which, however, was never implemented: "I came up with the plan of an index. It did not get executed." In addition, he criticized the community's reluctance to deploy treasury funds. "There doesn't seem to be a lot of community desire to spend the treasury to take these ventures to the next level," he explained. Ultimately, this reveals a structural tension between the founder's vision and a decentralized governance model that strips him precisely of direct enforcement power.

"At the start of the year I said we would see many collapse because the markets are really bad. There will be a wave of bankruptcies in the ecosystem." - Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano/IOG

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

TapTools shuts down operations after four years

A few days before Hoskinson's withdrawal, TapTools announced its closure. Founded in 2022, the platform was considered the leading analytics and data infrastructure in the Cardano ecosystem, combining portfolio tracking, token analytics, and DeFi monitoring along with a developer API. As a result, it was not just any application but a central data source for the network's users and developers. The shutdown announcement finally came in early June, after four years of operation.

A leadership vacuum was decisive. During 2026, five senior executives left the platform: both co-founders, the COO, the CTO, as well as a backend engineer who had taken over the vacant CTO post. "The technical knowledge required to responsibly operate and maintain TapTools cannot be replaced overnight," the closing statement said. Moreover, the provider pointed openly to the cost burden, because infrastructure, development, and support costs are real, and running a platform of this scale is expensive. The company nevertheless remains open to an acquisition or external financing.

The case does not stand alone. Recently, the NFT marketplace JPG.Store also closed, an established application in the Cardano space. As a result, Hoskinson's forecast of further departures in the second half of 2026 gains a concrete basis.

Governance failure: summit budget narrowly misses two-thirds majority

Days earlier, Voltaire governance had already sent a visible signal. The Cardano Foundation requested 7,800,000 ADA from the treasury for the Cardano Summit 2026 in Singapore. The vote closed at the end of May with 65.21 percent approval and therefore missed the required two-thirds majority of 66.67 percent by 1.46 percentage points. Hoskinson and Foundation CEO Frederik Gregaard had publicly backed the request shortly before the vote closed, yet remained without effect. The Foundation then canceled the summit.

The distribution of votes was clearer than the narrow percentage suggests. In total, 135 DReps voted yes, 61 voted no, and 24 abstained, while the stake-weighted tally proved decisive. Economically, the DReps' skepticism was moreover understandable: the gross budget of the event stood at 2.26 million USD, while the revenue forecast came to just 450,000 USD. The treasury would consequently have carried the bulk of the costs. The combined request with EMURGO for 14,076,539 ADA was split after criticism, and the summit share was cut by 22 percent.

As a compromise, however, the DReps approved a smaller EMURGO request for 3,300,000 ADA for a Cardano pavilion at TOKEN2049 in Singapore. This pattern is nevertheless not new. Earlier, the community had already rejected a research funding request for 32,900,000 ADA. The repeated reluctance over large treasury expenditures thus illustrates the divide between the founder's wishes and the stake-weighted DRep majority.

Ecosystem metrics show the scale of the ADA downturn

The harshest signal comes from Total Value Locked (TVL). On Cardano, deposited DeFi funds fell from a high above 700 million USD in November and December 2024 to recently around 119 to 129 million USD, a decline of roughly 82 percent. On-chain activity is also visibly low. Daily DEX volume stands at around 5.8 million USD, the number of daily active addresses exceeds 20,500, and stablecoins account for roughly 54 million USD.

Total Value Locked (TVL) on Cardano / Source: DeFi Llama

ADA is moreover not falling in a vacuum. In early June, Bitcoin slipped below 63,000 USD for the first time since February, while Ethereum traded below 1,800 USD; a broad selloff weighed on the entire market. Nevertheless, the underperformance remains visible, because the annual loss of around 70 percent clearly exceeds the general market downturn.

Technically, the network is meanwhile following a roadmap. The Ouroboros Leios scaling upgrade is, according to the roadmap, set to enter a public testnet in June 2026, with a targeted mainnet goal of more than 1,000 transactions per second by the end of 2026. Between this technical outlook and the current state of the ecosystem, an open tension consequently remains.