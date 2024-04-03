Two Swiss crypto service providers join forces

The Zug-based crypto bank AMINA Bank AG (formerly SEBA) and the Swiss service provider Taurus are strengthening their partnership with a multi-year agreement. The collaboration is intended to increase product capacities for regulated institutional clients.

The two crypto service providers have been working together since 2019. AMINA and Taurus have now signed an agreement to expand their strategic cooperation and switch to Taurus-PROTECT v4. AMINA is thus one of the first subscribers to the new ecosystem. This comprises crypto product functions, including custody, staking and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Subscribe to our newsletter The best articles of the week, directly delivered into your mailbox.

Continuous investment in technology

In 2019, AMINA, together with Sygnum, was one of the first two crypto start-ups to receive a banking license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Five years later, AMINA provides crypto services from regulated centers in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Switzerland in several differently regulated locations. By expanding the partnership, the crypto bank can offer some of the most versatile and comprehensive solutions in the industry for digital assets. Taurus-PROTECT v4 covers the following aspects:

Three types of custody solutions (hot, warm, cold) that meet the highest security standard and utilize physical Hardware Security Module (HSM) technology to secure and manage ownership of crypto assets.

Supports tokenized securities throughout their lifecycle and enables access to permissioned and permissionless blockchains.

The implementation of the solution can be customized to meet all customer needs as it includes on-premises, hybrid and Software as a Service (SaaS) setups

Compatible with the trading of tokenized securities on the FINMA-regulated marketplace Taurus TDX.

The partnership between the two companies began in 2019, when Taurus won a competitive request for proposal (RFP). Managing Partner Lamine Brahimi said that the French-speaking Swiss service provider is looking forward to expanding its collaboration with AMINA. Most importantly, this partnership should support the crypto bank in scaling high-quality crypto-related services and solutions for digital assets. This will be done while complying with all applicable regulatory requirements and maintaining the highest security standards. Franz Bergmueller, CEO of the AMINA Bank Group, also expressed his delight.