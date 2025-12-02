Vanguard opens platform to Bitcoin ETFs and ends two-year blockade

The Vanguard Group has announced that customers can now trade ETFs and mutual funds holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana. The decision ends a blockade introduced in January 2024 and grants more than 50 million brokerage clients access to regulated crypto products.

As of September 2025, the world’s second-largest asset manager oversaw assets worth 11.6 trillion US dollars. The opening comes at a notable moment: Bitcoin is trading at 86'000 dollars, 32 percent below the all-time high of 126'000 dollars reached in early October 2025. In November, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded outflows of 3.5 billion dollars – the highest monthly outflow since their launch in January 2024.

Leadership change enables strategic shift

The decision follows the appointment of Salim Ramji as CEO in July 2024. Ramji previously served as Global Head of iShares at BlackRock, where he oversaw the launch of the IBIT Bitcoin ETF. IBIT reached nearly 100 billion USD in assets under management in October but saw declines to 70 billion USD in November. Despite recent outflows, it remains the most successful ETF launch in US market history.

Andrew Kadjeski, Vanguard’s Head of Brokerage and Investments, justified the opening to Bloomberg by citing the growing maturity of the market: “Crypto ETFs and mutual funds have been tested through phases of market volatility and performed as intended while maintaining liquidity.” Additionally, back-office processes for settling crypto funds have improved.

The new stance stands in direct contrast to the company’s previous position. In May 2024, then-CEO Tim Buckley publicly argued that Bitcoin was not suitable for long-term retirement planning. In January 2024, Vanguard even removed existing Bitcoin futures ETFs from the platform when the SEC approved eleven spot Bitcoin ETFs. Competitors such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and Morgan Stanley had already opened their platforms to Bitcoin ETFs. Until now, Vanguard clients had to switch to other brokers to invest in spot Bitcoin ETFs – a factor that increasingly contributed to customer attrition.

Selective approach without in-house product development

Vanguard will not launch its own crypto products and will continue blocking funds linked to memecoins. The approval is limited to regulated ETFs and mutual funds for Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana. The SEC approved eleven spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, including BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC. Together, these ETFs manage roughly 113 billion dollars. Ethereum ETFs followed on 23 July 2024 with eight products managing around 22.5 billion dollars. Solana ETFs launched on 28 October 2025, spot XRP ETFs on 13 November 2025.

Vanguard’s timing shows a reactive approach: the firm opens its platform immediately after SEC approval of new crypto products but does not develop its own offerings. Unlike BlackRock or Fidelity, which actively built their own Bitcoin ETFs, Vanguard positions itself as a distribution platform without product innovation. This strategy reflects Vanguard’s conservative corporate philosophy. The company focuses on ultra-low costs and passive strategies. A proprietary Bitcoin ETF would have to be significantly cheaper than existing products to compete – a difficult task given IBIT’s 0.25% expense ratio.

Market implications and institutional significance

The announcement carries primarily symbolic weight for institutional acceptance of digital assets. With more than 50 million potential investors, crypto ETFs gain access to a customer base previously excluded by design. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that 5 percent adoption among Vanguard customers could generate 15 to 25 billion dollars in additional inflows.

Immediate market impact is likely limited. Vanguard clients are predominantly long-term, buy-and-hold investors with conservative portfolios. Typical Bitcoin allocations for this group would range between 1 and 3 percent. Vanguard will also not conduct any active marketing campaign for crypto products.

The timing of the announcement raises questions. Bitcoin ETFs saw the highest outflows since launch in November. Bitcoin itself trades 32 percent below the October peak. The opening thus comes not during a rally but in a period of heightened volatility and declining ETF demand.

Regulatory environment and outlook

Medium-term developments will depend on regulatory decisions by the SEC. Should further crypto products be approved – such as staked Ethereum ETFs or additional altcoin vehicles – Vanguard will have to decide whether to make them available on its platform. The current announcement does not specify concrete criteria for future decisions.

The strategy of not developing its own crypto products may come under pressure over time. With 70 billion dollars in AUM and a 0.25% fee, BlackRock’s IBIT generates roughly 175 million dollars in annual revenue. This makes IBIT the most profitable fund for the asset manager. If Bitcoin ETFs establish themselves as a stable portfolio component across multiple economic cycles, Vanguard may forgo significant revenue opportunities.

Vanguard’s opening marks a pragmatic adjustment to shifting market conditions. Systematically denying SEC-approved products that competitors successfully offer proved strategically untenable. Whether this move signals the beginning of deeper integration of digital assets or remains a one-off concession remains to be seen. Institutional acceptance of Bitcoin reaches a symbolically important point with Vanguard’s decision.