Weekly review calendar week 12 – 2026

Morgan Stanley plans spot Bitcoin ETF under its own bank name

Traditional asset management continues to position itself in the crypto market. US investment bank Morgan Stanley has filed a second S-1 amendment with the SEC for the “Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust” (ticker: MSBT). The ETF is set to trade on NYSE Arca – Morgan Stanley would become the first major US bank with a spot Bitcoin ETF under its own name. Crypto exchange Coinbase will handle cold storage custody, while the Bank of New York Mellon serves as administrator. A six-month fee waiver applies to the first 5 billion USD in invested capital. The filing is part of a broader crypto strategy that includes S-1 registrations for Ethereum and Solana trusts as well as a dedicated National Trust Bank charter. Approximately 15’000 financial advisors at the bank are already authorized to recommend Bitcoin ETFs, overseeing 1.8 trillion USD in assets under management.