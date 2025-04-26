Weekly review calendar week 17 – 2025

Bitcoin payments at Spar in Zug

The SPAR supermarket at the Zug train station has allowed its customers to pay for their purchases with Bitcoin since this week. Through a partnership with the financial service provider DFX Swiss, payments can also be processed via the Bitcoin Lightning Network – a Layer-2 solution for cheaper transactions. Behind the scenes, the Bitcoin is automatically sold for Swiss francs. If the system proves successful, there is potential for expansion to other branches. However, it must be candidly acknowledged that the acceptance of Bitcoin payments has often ended as an eternal pilot project. Bitcoin’s most popular use case as a store of value and investment vehicle is largely incompatible with its use as a currency for everyday transactions. Similar initiatives – such as crypto tax payments in the canton of Zug – have generally failed to gain broad adoption.