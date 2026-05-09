Weekly review calendar week 19 – 2026

FINMA puts consumer protection at the centre

In Switzerland, too, the regulatory focus is shifting. According to its 2025 annual report, FINMA is moving its crypto supervision from operational and technical questions toward strategic consumer protection. One direct quote spells it out: “Consumers are exposed to considerable risks when they buy, trade and transfer cryptocurrencies.” However, the authority does not see a systemic risk. Crypto is missing from the nine main risk factors. Furthermore, in March 2025, FINMA granted BX Digital AG the first DLT trading licence in Switzerland since the introduction of the DLT Act. In parallel, the FINIG revision is under way with two new licence categories for payment and crypto institutions. In their consultation response, industry associations such as SBF and CVA criticised licensing timelines of 18 to 24 months and are calling for a reduction to a maximum of six months.