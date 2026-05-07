Canton of Lucerne joins Swiss Blockchain Federation

The Canton of Lucerne has joined the Swiss Blockchain Federation (SBF) and thereby becomes the seventh member canton. On the cantonal side, Fabian Peter, head of the Department of Economic Affairs, is responsible for the move.

As a result, Lucerne joins Ticino, Zurich, Zug, Neuchâtel, Geneva and Bern. In addition, 73 active blockchain companies already operate in the canton today, which according to the CV VC Crypto Top 50 Report places the region among the ten most active blockchain locations in Switzerland. Consulting and advisory services form the focus of this activity.

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The Swiss Blockchain Federation as a bridge builder

The Swiss Blockchain Federation was founded in 2018 as a public-private partnership and is headquartered in Bern. Moreover, it sees itself as the central voice of the Swiss blockchain ecosystem and acts as a bridge between business, regulation and politics. At its head today is Heinz Tännler, the former finance director of Zug.

As of May 2026, the SBF counts around 100 members, up from 96 at the end of December 2025. In 2025 alone, the federation gained 17 new members, including for example the cantons of Bern and Geneva, which expanded the membership roster to six cantons at the time.

Furthermore, the SBF contributed to a regulatory step that gave the Swiss crypto ecosystem international visibility. In 2019, FINMA approved the world's first two crypto banks with SEBA and Sygnum. As a result, Switzerland established itself early on as a jurisdiction with clear rules for digital assets.

Lucerne's position in the Swiss blockchain ecosystem

The accession shows that the blockchain industry is taking root outside the classic Crypto Valley in Zug as well. With 73 active companies, Lucerne sits behind Zug and Zurich, but has nonetheless established itself as an independent location with a focus on advisory services. In addition, the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU) and the University of Lucerne are considered important research partners in the local ecosystem.

Fabian Peter justified the accession by saying that Lucerne offers good conditions for connecting digital solutions with the real economy. SBF President Tännler, in turn, framed the move strategically: with Lucerne, the federation continues to grow and gains in voice. On top of that comes the geographic proximity, because Lucerne borders directly on Zug, the home canton of the Swiss crypto sector. Therefore, the SBF brings together Central Switzerland as a cohesive economic region within its membership structure.

Research partnership with Zug already established

Even before joining the SBF, Lucerne was already active in the blockchain field. For example, on 23 January 2026, the Canton of Zug and the University of Lucerne jointly founded the Zug Institute for Blockchain Research (ZIBR). For the five-year build-up phase, a budget of CHF 25 million is available, with the University of Lucerne acting as research partner. A direct scientific blockchain collaboration between the two cantons therefore already existed before Lucerne took the formal step into the SBF.

The history of the SBF reaches back to 2017. At that time, then-Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer launched the Swiss Blockchain Taskforce, from which today's federation emerged in 2018. Since then, Switzerland has consistently positioned itself as a jurisdiction that treats digital assets with clear rules, instead of rejecting or ignoring them across the board.