Weekly review calendar week 24 – 2025

After the SEC approved spot ETFs for Bitcoin and Ethereum for the first time in 2024, numerous applications followed for Solana (SOL), XRP, and other altcoins. Analysts consider approval of these funds likely. However, the SEC has yet to approve any. In May, the agency postponed its decision on spot Solana ETFs from Bitwise and 21Shares. Still, one application was officially acknowledged as early as February—an important step, as the SEC had regularly rejected such filings in the past. A decision deadline is now set for October 2025. In addition, the SEC recently asked ETF issuers to revise their S-1 registrations, which suggests that approval may be imminent.