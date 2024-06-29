Weekly review calendar week 26 – 2024

The crypto exchange Mt. Gox was once the most dominant trading venue for cryptocurrencies. Founded in 2010 as the first exchange, at times over 70% of the Bitcoin volume was transacted via Mt Gox. The sudden declaration of insolvency in 2014 therefore hit the then young crypto industry hard. The exchange stated that an attacker stole around 850,000 Bitcoin (BTC). The exchange recovered 150,000 Bitcoin – today nine billion USD. Investors who had a Bitcoin balance at the time Mt. Gox was shut down were able to submit their claims to the responsible trustee. After a decade, Bitcoin claims could be paid out to creditors for the first time this July. The first tranches amount to between three and four billion USD.