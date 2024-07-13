Weekly review calendar week 28 – 2024

What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events, along with engaging background reports, concisely summarized in the weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
Including crypto assets in traditional portfolios can improve the risk-return ratio. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a low correlation with other asset classes, making them effective diversification tools. During the COVID-19 crisis and the March 2023 banking crisis, BTC and ETH showed stronger correlations with gold, highlighting their role as a hedge. Backtests with a 60/40 portfolio show that even small allocations to BTC or ETH improve risk-adjusted returns, especially with quarterly rebalancing. Interestingly, timing plays a minor role, as crypto investments outperform the benchmark in most cases.
Adding crypto asset exposure to a traditional portfolio can lead to superior risk-adjusted investment outcomes, as a study by 21Shares shows.
Regulated Stablecoins on the Rise: MiCA Changes the Market
The introduction of MiCA compliant stablecoins has stimulated the market. Since the MiCA regulation came into effect in Europe on June 30th, Circle’s EURC and USDC stablecoins have seen a significant increase in trading volume. USDC in particular has led the demand for regulated stablecoins, reaching a weekly trading volume of $23 billion, up from $9 billion last year. However, the market is still dominated by non-compliant stablecoins, which may change in the coming months as exchanges such as Binance and Kraken have already imposed restrictions on non-compliant stablecoins.
A summarizing review of what has been happening at the crypto markets of the past week. A weekly report in cooperation with Kaiko.
FDV and Tokenomics: The Key to Long-Term Success in the Crypto Market
Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV), a critical component of cryptocurrency valuation, represents the potential total value of a project if all tokens were in circulation. High FDVs can deter investors due to the possibility of future dilution. Memecoins that release all their tokens at launch avoid future selling pressure and maintain consistent popularity. To build investor confidence and achieve long-term success, crypto projects should focus on improving their tokenomics.
Airdrops are a driving theme of the current bull market. This raises concerns over high fully diluted valuations (FDVs) and low token floats.
Liquidity and Volatility: The Impact of Bitcoin ETF Introduction in the USA
The introduction of bitcoin ETFs in the US has significantly changed the market structure. Following the approval in January 2024, trading volumes increased, particularly around the US market close, due to the calculation of the net asset value (NAV) of the ETFs. This increased activity led to improved liquidity and price discovery, but also increased volatility. In contrast, ETFs launched in Hong Kong had minimal impact. Overall, U.S. markets are benefiting from higher trading volumes and improved liquidity, although this has significantly reduced weekend trading activity.
A summarizing review of what has been happening at the crypto markets of the past week. A weekly report in cooperation with Kaiko.
Blockchain Trilemma: The Ultimate Challenge of Decentralized Technology
In addition: Blockchains are considered superior to traditional networks, but no blockchain can simultaneously achieve maximum scalability, security and decentralization – the so-called blockchain trilemma. Developers are working on various solutions to overcome this challenge, but perfect approaches have yet to be discovered.
Even though blockchains are generally considered to be superior to traditional networks, no single blockchain…