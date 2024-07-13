Weekly review calendar week 28 – 2024

Regulated Stablecoins on the Rise: MiCA Changes the Market

The introduction of MiCA compliant stablecoins has stimulated the market. Since the MiCA regulation came into effect in Europe on June 30th, Circle’s EURC and USDC stablecoins have seen a significant increase in trading volume. USDC in particular has led the demand for regulated stablecoins, reaching a weekly trading volume of $23 billion, up from $9 billion last year. However, the market is still dominated by non-compliant stablecoins, which may change in the coming months as exchanges such as Binance and Kraken have already imposed restrictions on non-compliant stablecoins.