Weekly review calendar week 33 – 2025

What happened this week in the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies? The most relevant local and international events as well as appealing background reports in a concise and compact weekly review.
Selected articles of the week:
US President Donald Trump has paved the way, through an Executive Order, to expand 401(k) retirement plans with alternative investments such as cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate. The Department of Labor, the SEC, and the Treasury are tasked with reviewing existing ERISA rules (Employee Retirement Income Security Act). This opens up a $12 trillion market for new investment options in defined contribution retirement plans. The measure could channel billions into previously underutilized asset classes and fundamentally reshape retirement savings in the United States. However, extensive regulatory adjustments are required before employers can offer these new options. Implementation is therefore expected to take time.
Ethereum catches up
Ethereum ETFs in the US recently recorded a historic milestone: over $1 billion in net inflows in just one day. At the same time, companies have been massively increasing their Ethereum holdings to secure strategic positions. In the past four weeks alone, around 545,000 ETH worth approximately $2.3 billion have been accumulated. Among the buyers: SharpLink Gaming, BitMine Immersion, Bit Digital, and BTCS. These acquisitions highlight that Ethereum – similar to Bitcoin – is increasingly viewed as a long-term balance sheet asset. This trend has supported the price and fueled its recent outperformance.
Citigroup enters crypto business
Citigroup is considering entering the custody business for assets backing stablecoins, including US Treasuries and cash. In parallel, the bank is exploring stablecoin-based payment solutions to accelerate settlements as well as custody services for digital assets underlying crypto ETFs – a fast-growing segment. This move follows new regulatory requirements that open stablecoin infrastructure to traditional financial players. Should Citigroup move forward with stablecoin custody and crypto ETF services, competition would intensify. Institutional investors would, for the first time, gain access to such services through a major bank they already trust.
New Bitcoin EP at SIX
The Swiss stock exchange SIX now counts iShares as its 20th issuer of crypto ETPs. The BlackRock subsidiary is listing its first European product on Bitcoin. The ETP was issued by a special purpose vehicle in Switzerland and has already been listed since March on Xetra, Euronext Paris, and Euronext Amsterdam. It is now also tradable on SIX. The underlying Bitcoin is held by Coinbase Custody International Limited, a licensed custodian of the issuer. The ETP is traded in Swiss francs and supported by three market makers that ensure liquidity and efficient trading.
The macroeconomic turning point
In addition: after two years of caution, 2025 marks the clearest turning point for digital assets since the 2021 bull cycle. Within six months, investor sentiment has shifted decisively in favor of the crypto sector. IPOs are back on the agenda, institutional funds are flowing in at scale, and venture capital has returned to early 2022 levels. Unlike in previous phases, capital today is being deployed more selectively – particularly into infrastructure, compliance, custody, and real blockchain applications. The result: a more mature crypto market, increasingly aligned with institutional standards and the expectations of traditional capital markets.
