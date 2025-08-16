Weekly review calendar week 33 – 2025

New Bitcoin EP at SIX

The Swiss stock exchange SIX now counts iShares as its 20th issuer of crypto ETPs. The BlackRock subsidiary is listing its first European product on Bitcoin. The ETP was issued by a special purpose vehicle in Switzerland and has already been listed since March on Xetra, Euronext Paris, and Euronext Amsterdam. It is now also tradable on SIX. The underlying Bitcoin is held by Coinbase Custody International Limited, a licensed custodian of the issuer. The ETP is traded in Swiss francs and supported by three market makers that ensure liquidity and efficient trading.