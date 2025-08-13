Record investments in Ethereum: ETFs and companies fuel demand

Ethereum ETFs in the US have recently reached a historic milestone - over USD 1 billion in net inflows within a single day. At the same time, companies are massively increasing their Ethereum holdings and positioning themselves strategically for the future.

Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded inflows of USD 1,018 million this Monday. ETFs now hold around 8% of the total Ethereum supply. And companies also bought over USD 1.6 billion worth of Ethereum last month.

ETF demand at all-time high

On their strongest trading day to date, Ethereum ETFs saw capital inflows of over USD 1 billion. Leading the way were products from BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale. In total, the assets under management of spot Ethereum ETFs now amount to around USD 20 billion - an increase that reflects ownership of roughly 8% of the total Ethereum supply.

Notably, these ETFs now hold more Ethereum than is newly generated each day, which in the long term leads to a supply squeeze.

Companies are betting on Ethereum

In addition to institutional funds, companies are also significantly expanding their holdings. Over the past four weeks, around 545 ETH - worth approximately USD 2.3 billion - have been accumulated. At the top of the list are companies such as SharpLink Gaming, BitMine Immersion, Bit Digital, and BTCS. These strategic purchases suggest that Ethereum is increasingly being viewed as a long-term balance sheet asset, similar to how Bitcoin already is for many firms.

Another important factor behind the current Ethereum shortage is staking on the Ethereum network. Around 27% of the total ETH supply is currently locked in staking, further reducing the freely tradable supply. Since staked Ethereum is locked for an extended period, the available market supply decreases noticeably. For investors, this means that even moderate increases in demand can trigger more significant price movements than in less constrained markets.

Ethereum is becoming an institutional asset

The increasing overlap of institutional demand, corporate purchases, and structural supply constraints suggests that Ethereum could evolve from being primarily a speculative asset into a core component of modern financial strategies.

In particular, the combination of capital lock-up through staking, growing DeFi usage, and institutional adoption strengthens Ethereum's role as a multifunctional digital asset that offers both yield potential and fundamental utility.