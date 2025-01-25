Weekly review calendar week 4 – 2025

Trump made bold statements about bitcoin in the run-up to the elections. Amid thunderous applause at a bitcoin conference in Nashville, the new president announced that his first act in office would be to dismiss the current chair of the SEC. Under his administration, crypto would be allowed to flourish. Trump pledged to support the bitcoin mining industry in the US, remove regulatory hurdles, and ban central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Additionally, his administration would establish a strategic national bitcoin reserve. And in his first days in office, the president delivered. Trump signed an executive order commissioning a crypto task force to evaluate all promised initiatives.