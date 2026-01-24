Weekly review calendar week 4 – 2026

Why Bitcoin and gold are in demand as protection against currency debasement

The so-called debasement trade describes a phenomenon increasingly shaping financial markets: investors are reallocating capital into assets with built-in scarcity because they view cash as an active risk rather than a safe haven. The background is ongoing government debt – in the United States, debt exceeded 37 trillion USD in 2025, while global debt stands at over 300 trillion USD. The Dollar Index recorded its weakest six-month period in the first half of 2025 since the early 1970s. Investor response is reflected in prices: gold broke through the 4,000 USD per ounce mark for the first time, while Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of 126,198 USD. While gold points to millennia of stability, Bitcoin offers programmed scarcity – a maximum of 21 million units, fixed by code rather than politics. Bitcoin ETFs now hold over 1.3 million BTC, driven in part by this investment shift.