Weekly review calendar week 5 – 2024

The topic of “Spot Bitcoin ETFs” in the United States has been the subject of intense debate for some time. The lack of such financial products in the largest capital market has made it challenging for investors to easily invest in the leading cryptocurrency and thus in the emerging asset class of digital assets. After prolonged hesitation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), approval for these financial instruments was finally granted. On January 10th, a total of 11 ETFs began trading, offering both institutional and retail investors new opportunities for exposure to Bitcoin.

An analysis of trading activity in the initial weeks reveals some interesting insights. In the first ten trading days after the market launch, a net USD 759 million flowed into the newly launched ETFs. Combined with the already established Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the total assets of Bitcoin-related instruments traded in the USA amount to 26 billion USD. This is already a significant achievement when compared to Gold ETFs with assets of 95 billion USD and Silver ETFs with 11 billion USD. On the first day of trading, the trading volume reached a new record for ETF launches, surpassing all previous records at 4.6 billion USD. The leading issuers in this space include Fidelity with their FBTC, Blackrock with IBIT, and the collaboration between Ark Invest and 21Shares with ARKB.

The development has exceeded most expectations, and the current net inflow (including GBTC outflows) has led to a significant absorption of the Bitcoin supply, which is approximately double the Bitcoin inflation rate. In two months, the Bitcoin inflation rate will halve due to the “Bitcoin Halving”, which will lead to a further significant increase in the absorption rate of Bitcoin supply driven solely by ETF inflows.