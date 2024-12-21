Weekly review calendar week 51 – 2024

The NASDAQ-100 is a stock market index that tracks the performance of the 100 largest non-financial companies on the US Nasdaq stock exchange. As the second most important US index, the NASDAQ-100 serves as a benchmark for growth-oriented and technology-intensive investments. Passive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on the index manage around 250 billion US dollars. Now, the software company MicroStrategy is also part of the NASDAQ-100. In concrete terms, the change means billions in passive inflows through index funds. MicroStrategy will use this in turn to raise debt capital and invest in Bitcoin. The next step is inclusion in the world’s largest stock index, the S&P 500.