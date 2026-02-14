Weekly review calendar week 7 – 2026

Banking associations fear disruption

A power struggle over access to the US Federal Reserve’s payment system has erupted in the United States. Seven US banking associations – including the Bank Policy Institute, the Financial Services Forum, and the Clearing House Association – have opposed the planned direct access for crypto and fintech firms. In December 2025, the Fed proposed so-called Payment Accounts that would grant non-banks limited access to Fedwire – with balance limits of 500 million USD but without credit facilities. The banking lobby is demanding, among other things, twelve months of proven operations and direct federal supervision for all applicants. Stablecoin issuer Circle, however, considers access critical, and the Financial Technology Association criticizes the balance limits as disproportionately restrictive. Fed Governor Christopher Waller is targeting implementation in the fourth quarter of 2026.